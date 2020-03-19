Ishaan Tharoor Calls Father Shashi Tharoor 'Boomer' on Twitter, Says He Insists on Going to Parliament Despite COVID-19 Outbreak

Shashi Tharoor (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 19: Ishaan Tharoor, the journalist-son of Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor, called his father "boomer" in a Twitter post on Thursday. The junior Tharoor condemned his decision to go to the Indian Parliament despite the outbreak of coronavirus. By attending the Lok Sabha where dozens are assembled, Tharoor is putting to risk his own safety as well as his family members, Ishaan said. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Pandemic In India and Other Parts of the World.

"My struggles with a lackadaisacal boomer today: @ShashiTharoor insists on going to Parliament with hordes of other people pressed together in close quarters even as Indian government enacts significant measures to begin imposing social distancing. This is nuts. (sic)," tweeted Ishaan, who is based in Washington DC.

In a threat of Twitter posts, he condemned his father for jeopardising the health safety of his grandmother. "It’s not only dangerous for him, but his whole household, including my elderly grandmother," he added. In another comment, however, Ishan expressed satisfaction that his tweet has struck a chord with some netizens regarding the safety of parents and grandparents amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Glad this has struck a nerve among some Indians. Keep your parents and grandparents home!! — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) March 19, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in India shot up to 173 on Thursday. The fourth fatality was confirmed today, with the samples of a 72-year-old man who died in Punjab testing positive for COVID-19 virus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his special address to the nation, called for "social distancing" to prevent the transmission of virus. He stressed on "work from home" for employees in the organised sector, while adding that a task force is being step up to address the economic losses due to the coronavirus outbreak.