Kingfishers, the small coloured birds are known to swoop down on water bodies and catch fish for their appetite. True to the "fisher" part of their name. You may have seen numerous pictures and videos of these birds flying down just perfect to make a prey of fish, but a resident from Singapore managed to capture a rare sight of a the bird preying on cockroaches. A resident of Bedok town in Singapore, posted a few pictures on social media, which shows the blue-coloured bird munching on cockroaches. Incredible! Photograph of Parakeets Returning Home at Sunset Looks Like Thousands of Them Flying Together, Check Viral Pic of Bird Trail.

Although Kingfishers feed on wide variety of prey that includes worms and other smaller insects, they are most famous for their fish hunting skills. Those who specifically eat fish are known as Water Kingfisher. The forest kingfishers mainly eat other smaller insects like grasshoppers. But a resident named Dennis Koh from Singapore saw similar precision of the bird to swoop down and take a cockroach every time. The bird managed to catch three cockroaches. The user jokingly wrote in his post caption, "I was so worried that it will miss and hit it's beak on the ground but it's super accurate." He also added that this is the first time he saw the bird eating a cockroach. He managed to snap some pictures too. The bird in this case was the Collared Kingfisher which has a distinct and gorgeous blue and white feathers.

Check The Pics Here:

The pictures are perfectly-timed to give a closer look into the bird's prey! Someone commented, "Now they are call Kingcockroacher". People have loved the pictures and shared it with others. Back in April, similar rare pictures of the bird went viral, when it was seen eating a snake! It was a fight between the prey and predator where the bird managed to overpower the serpent.

Check Those Pics Here:

When the King eats, the feed has to be simply royal. This is a beautiful click by Mr. Narendra Shrivastava shows White Throated King fisher's successful hunt on Keelback snake. He beautifully captured the entire feeding. Credits to him! pic.twitter.com/V7WPv9HoMw — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) April 9, 2020

Intense fight between the predator and the prey. PC Narendra Shrivastava pic.twitter.com/IiH8fujmbQ — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) April 9, 2020

After watching these pictures, you may have to expand your understanding of these birds. They are capable of taking over more prey than just fish.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2020 09:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).