Most parts of the world are still in lockdown and we do not know yet when things will get back to normal. The new normal is definitely going to be a little difficult to adjust to, as we won't get to meet our closed ones, go shopping regularly, or eat out at our favourite restaurants. Staying at home for months has become boring and that's perfectly expressed by a four-year-old girl. A video of a little girl crying out of frustration over everything being shut down is going viral for being extremely relatable. The video clip has raked in over 6 million views in just about two days, which shows how this little one sums up all our feelings about the lockdown. Aww! Boy Cries Happy Tears After His Mother Buys First McDonald's Since Lockdown in Singapore, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral.

The little girl is crying over not getting to go anywhere. She complains that she cannot eat her favourite ice cream or burgers and not even go visit McDonalds. She goes on to say, "Everything that is fun has to be shut down," and cries out of frustration. She calls it "very frustrating and boring." Don't we all feel that? It is a two-minute video and towards the end she also states why it is important to keep things shut down or else people will get sick. The video is going tremendously viral as the elder ones can totally relate to it.

Check the Viral Video Here:

When you are 4 years old and lockdown is starting to frustrate you pic.twitter.com/sZ92h9v9Ax — Shukela (@Ngu_Spesh) July 9, 2020

Check some reactions:

Nothing

“The only thing that’s open, is NOTHING”😂😂😂 — Philile (@DrMom_Cooks) July 9, 2020

Did You Notice This Smartness?

“I mean why would germs come 👏🏾around👏🏾to people if they don’t👏🏾want👏🏾germs👏🏾to👏🏾come👏🏾around👏🏾to👏🏾them?👏🏾 Because everyone doesn’t like germs because they get sick!” THAT PART. pic.twitter.com/iy9OxsOQmz — Mercy Williams (@glowin_melanin) July 10, 2020

Felt That

Sis said why do germs come around if nobody likes germs and I FELT THAT! pic.twitter.com/99DO3z4KJY — Ari Lennox Thigh Meat (@AyeJaieEss) July 9, 2020

So Articulate

It's amazing how articulate kids are with their emotions when their feelings are not invalidated.❤️❤️ — Academic Bae (@its_Ropa) July 9, 2020

Wise Little Woman

That baby maybe sad right now but she is going places. Wise little woman. — America, you're in danger girl... (@OverUnderClover) July 9, 2020

Better At Expressing Than Most of Us

She’s very intelligent and expresses herself better than 90% of adults I encounter. This made me laugh and cry at once — Henrynathanmia (@henrynathanmia) July 9, 2020

Everyone has loved the way she has expressed on so many people who are probably feeling the same way at the moment. But it is important to note that she also mentions that we all have to stay in we do not want to get sick. So hang in there, little one and all the big buddies, we shall get through this!

