Looney Tunes' Elmer Fudd Will No More Have His Iconic Gun in New Cartoon, Disappointed Netizens React With Funny Memes

Loved watching Looney Tunes? We all did, some of us grew up watching those cartoons with Elmer Fudd, Sam Yosemite, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck all of them saving themselves while fighting each other in this fun series. But Elmer Fudd's hunt of Bugs Bunny is going to get difficult at least for us as viewers, as he will no more have a gun. The iconic long rifle of Fudd has been taken away along with Sam Yosemite's gun in the new cartoons. The decision of no guns, however, has not impressed the audience. Some of the disappointed folks took to Twitter and some gave funny meme reactions to the decision. Tom and Jerry Are Best Friends? Viral Theory Behind Everyone's Favourite Cartoon is Making Twitterati Emotional.

The Looney Tunes Cartoons is streaming on HBO Max and while the outfits of the characters and plot remain same, Elmer Fudd and Sam Yosemite will no longer carry their weapons. Executive producer and showrunner Peter Browngardt told The New York Times, "We're not doing guns," although he added that the Acme violence which featured from before will continue. Whether the decision has been taken in relation to the growing gun violence in the US is not known, but viewers are definitely not happy with it. Latest Meme Templates For Free Download: From Hera Pheri Dialogues to Coffin Dance Video, These Meme Formats Will Help You Make Funny Jokes.

Check How People Replied to Elmer Fudd's Gun Taken Away in Looney Tunes:

Elmer Dudd

Oh Lord, Elmer Fudd loses his gun. He went from Elmer Fudd to Elmer Dudd.#IngrahamAngle pic.twitter.com/6tELWOKOdG — THE BULL (@Stevethebull2) June 9, 2020

Oops, We Didn't See This Coming

gonna be so much more horrifying when Elmer Fudd kills Bugs Bunny with his bare hands — BUM CHILLUPS, NPR CLASS PUNDIT (@edsbs) June 7, 2020

Yosemite Sam's Entry Remember?

I can't believe this needs to be said, but Yosemite Sam and Elmer Fudd were never responsible gun owners anyway. pic.twitter.com/4dgJ83WVgu — Dr. Jacqueline Antonovich (@jackiantonovich) June 7, 2020

Meanwhile Bugs Bunny

Bugs Bunny learning that Elmer Fudd won’t have a gun anymore. pic.twitter.com/EtPcmpezzl — Houston (@H0ustonPa) June 7, 2020

Clearly Not Happy

YOU HAD ONE JOB WARNER BROS. YOU HAD ONE FUCKING JOB. pic.twitter.com/LZpH475eCd — Monoklown3Q2 (@Circushellspawn) June 6, 2020

No More Badass

Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam can't use guns anymore. They'll never be this badass again. pic.twitter.com/J7iZtTFZ65 — MisAnthro Pony (@MisAnthroPony) June 7, 2020

Appeals For Justice!

Give Yosemite Sam and Elmer Fudd their guns back! #justiceforelmer #justiceforyosemite — Bacon (@JwQueck) June 8, 2020

In the recent episode of the cartoon, Elmer was shown hunting at Bugs Bunny with a scythe instead. While Bugs continued with his TNT explosives.

Check The Video Here:

While there seems to be plenty of violence too, scythe does not go too well with Elmer, does it? For those who have been used to watching the show for long, this does seem disappointing. Do you watch the Looney Tunes now?