XXX website OnlyFans has yet another member joining its family and it is LOVE Island's Dr Alex George and that is not it, he will be sharing his posts for free! Dr George has been a huge mental-health enthusiast who has been raising awareness and working hard towards mental health issues, especially after his brother Llŷr's tragic death. Dr Alex has been made a Youth Mental Health Ambassador by Boris Johnson last month and is now using the OnlyFans platform to help improve his work towards mental health. He said: "My aim is to share wellbeing and self-care advice on all platforms, making trusted and engaging content available online. Therefore, for the over-18 age group, I have set up an OnlyFans page which is completely FREE to access, no paywall whatsoever. Followers can expect regular posts and videos around mental health, self-care and positivity. I am excited to create a like-minded online community on OnlyFans."

OnlyFans too shared that the part-time A&E doctor Alex will be "using the platform to share content that aims to support those who need advice from a mental health perspective. Providing content for an older demographic to complement his youth work as government ambassador, Dr Alex hopes to cover all bases as the nation navigates out of the longest lockdown to date."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Alex (@dralexgeorge)

Alex's world fell apart when he tragically lost his brother Llŷr in July, with the Love Islander announcing that the family had lost him to his battle with mental health. Llŷr was just 19 at the time of his passing. Announcing his break from social media, Dr Alex told his Instagram followers: "I have decided to take a few weeks off social media. With everything that’s happened it’s important for my mental health that I take some time offline. I am focusing on my family and friends as well as looking after myself."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Alex (@dralexgeorge)

