Man Calls Zomato 'Useless' During Lockdown, But Food Delivery Giant's Savage Reply Informing About Delivering Groceries is What You Need to See on Twitter RN!

If you are someone who thinks Zomato is just chilling during the lockdown, then let us tell you Zomato is now delivering groceries and isn't as "useless" as this man on Twitter who compared his situation with that of Zomato. Yesterday a man that goes by Twitter handle name @ibasitqayoom tweeted out tagging Zomato that his parents consider him as useless as Zomato delivery giant during quarantine. However, while most of us may think that Zomato's hustle (that also involves physical contact) has been slowed down by the coronavirus outbreak-caused lockdown then you will be glad to know what Zomato replied to the guy!

The guy's tweet read, "My parents think I am as useless as Zomato in our phones during this lockdown. My parents are wise." However, since tomato is actually working hard to deliver groceries during the COVID-19 pandemic, the food delivery giant replied, "we're actually delivering groceries now, aap apna dekh lo" with a kiss-heart emoji! The replied is being hailed as A level savage and we will agree because we can feel the burn right here!

Check Out The Man's Tweet:

My parents think I am as useless as Zomato in our phones during this lockdown. My parents are wise. — Basit (@ibasitqayoom) April 12, 2020

Here's Zomato's Tweet:

we're actually delivering groceries now, aap apna dekh lo 😘 https://t.co/7vCX3k6dAW — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) April 13, 2020

Twitter was in splits after the tweet-exchange went viral. Some couldn't help laughing at the guy while some were recently informed that Zomato has started grocery delivery. So yes, in over 80 Indian cities Zomato will be supplying essentials. It is also set to launch takeaway service in Australia and Portugal to support restaurants, its CEO Deepinder Goyal said on Tuesday.

Zomato is still carrying out food delivery in some parts of India but claims to practice caution and hygiene tips shared by WHO amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, it is also looking for ways to interact with customers. Just recently Zomato took to Twitter asking their followers about what they have been cooking at home and asked people to share pictures of dishes. Zomato tweeted saying, "Reply to this tweet with pictures of what you've been cooking at home. Let's make the timeline more colourful."