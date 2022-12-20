Matt Le Tissier’s Daughter-in-law & XXX OnlyFans Star, Alex Le Tissier, is going viral once again, and this time it's all about a holly jolly Christmas. The Babestation model has made big money and therefore will shower her four children with luxurious gifts this Christmas after previously depending on leftovers from the holiday and family handouts. In order to guarantee that her children would ultimately have presents to unwrap, Alex Le Tissier used to shop around for discounts months before the big day. But because the devoted mother told us earlier this year about the financial difficulty the pandemic caused her, this holiday season will be even more memorable. After those difficult times, Alex, the wife of the late player Matt Le Tissier, joined Babestation and prospered on XXX OnlyFans. The jewellery and bag by Vivienne Westwood are on her daughter's wish list.

The Babestation bombshell revealed that she would spend roughly £600 on each of her four children, bringing her total spending to more than $2,000 at the moment. Also, Alex and her husband Mitch recently returned from a family vacation to Disneyland Paris, and she referred to their ability to do so close to Christmas as a "bonus." Remember when Matt Le Tissier's daughter-in-law Alex Le Tissier, the major XXX OnlyFans star, offended her father-in-law by getting into sex work during the pandemic? Well, she hasn't stopped reigning the headlines ever since. She recently claimed that a Premier League footballer offered her £600 for sex!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑QUEEN OF SOUTHAMPTON👑 (@alexletissier)

Now, ahead of the jolly season, the cash-happy model told Daily Star: "I would always get really down at Christmas because I would worry so much about how much I needed to spend on food and presents. I was also really reliant on other family members to buy these gifts. All the presents I used to get for my kids were all pretty much second-hand, and when I was struggling, I would be saving up and buying things a good seven months beforehand."

