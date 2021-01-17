A video is making rounds on the internet, sparking mixed reactions. A woman who was eagerly waiting for her McDonald’s food was left furious after she caught the delivery boy eating it, right outside her house. The customer ordered the food via Just Eat in the UK. She noticed that her order had been cancelled by the delivery executive, shortly after placing it. But when the woman looked outside her home, she was shocked to see the driver tucking into her chips. She filmed the entire moment from her window, and it was her brother who shared the footage on Twitter. The video went viral, but had garnered mixed reactions on the internet. Aww! Boy Cries Happy Tears After His Mother Buys First McDonald's Since Lockdown in Singapore.

After placing her McDonald’s order through the delivery app Just Eat, the woman, who lives in London, reported that she waited for the food that never came. But she was left furious to see the delivery man eating the food she ordered, right outside her house. Her brother, who was as angry by the driver’s brazen attitude, shared the clip on Twitter. “Yo @JustEatUK my sister ordered @McDonaldsUK on your site yesterday from #kentishtown #mcdonalds, and the driver cancelled the order sat outside her house and ate the food,” he tweeted along with the video. McDonald’s Apologises to UK Mother After Her Six-Year-Old Daughter Choked on Blue Face Mask Cooked Inside Chicken Nugget!

Watch Video:

Just Eat the UK too responded to the viral clip, asking the customer for the order details to inspect what exactly happened.

See Just Eat's Reply

Hi CJ, thanks for bringing this to our attention. Most delivery drivers delivering food to customers’ doors are employed directly by independent restaurants. 1/3 — Just Eat UK (@JustEatUK) January 14, 2021

They Asked For Delivery Details to Inspect the Matter

3/3 We hold ourselves to high standards and in line with these, we would expect all drivers associated with Just Eat to act responsibly and respectfully at all times. Please do send us a DM with the order details so that we can investigate. ^PK — Just Eat UK (@JustEatUK) January 14, 2021

But is that all we see? Netizens have different opinions about the viral video. While some shared similar experiences, others speculated that the delivery man in front of her house might not be the same deliverer who cancelled the order. Burger King Urges Customers to Buy From McDonald’s, KFC & Other Food Outlets to Support Their Employees Survive the Pandemic.

Netizens React!

Playing devil's advocate here, if I was going to cancel someone's order, I wouldn't then eat it right outside their house. That seems beyond dumb. Surely the thief would eat it somewhere out of sight? Not accusing anyone of lying here, just seems a really illogical thing to do. — Rusty Shackleford (@RustySh46721632) January 16, 2021

Is He the Same Delivery Driver?

Are you sure it was a justeat driver?? Because they (drivers) can't cancel a delivery, definitely can't cancel once it was marked collected.... something is fishy here — ionel (@ionel_be) January 15, 2021

Similar Experience

Similar thing happened to my wife Monday. Ordered @McdonaldsUK for the children, @JustEatUK driver called that he's outside, we opened the door but he wasn't. He went ahead and marked the order as 'delivered'. Still waiting for the investigation team and refund. — Widdy-widdy (@Shollyme) January 15, 2021

McDonald’s have not yet responded on the viral video, and there are a lot of things yet to unfurl on the same. Whether it is the same deliverer or what caused him to do so, many queries remain unanswered as of now.

