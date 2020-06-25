Mia Khalifa was trending on Twitter yesterday and while the XXX porn thirsty fans thought it was because of some saucy snap or video, it was really because Khalifa discouraged a woman from making videos for Pornhub. The conversation happened in a funny way but it did spark a very important debate. However, amid all this, Mia Khalifa death hoax took over Twitter and it shocked all her fans. A Twitter user went ahead to tweet it out that that the Lebanese-American ex-porn star has committed suicide. Mia Khalifa Is Trending on Twitter Leaving Her XXX Porn-Thirsty Fans Wondering WHY! Check out Funny Reactions.

However, Khalifa didn't just casually clarify that it was in fact fake news about her demise, but with a humorous retweet that has been winning hearts on the internet and gaining immense traction. Mia came across a tweet that read: "Very Shocking....... Mia khalifa commits suicide.RIP #miakhalifaِ". In reply, Mia wrote, "Please don’t think I’m not keeping track of each of my friends that haven’t sent condolence flowers yet. I see you twats." Mia Khalifa's TikTok Videos That Are Both Funny & HOT! Here's How the Pornhub Queen Is Spending Her Time in Quarantine.

Check tweet:

Please don’t think I’m not keeping track of each of my friends that haven’t sent condolence flowers yet. I see you twats. https://t.co/8dyyYnZhUc — Mia K. 🇱🇧 (@miakhalifa) June 23, 2020

Check out the funny reactions:

Oh. I'm sorry you died. I hope you make a full recovery. — 🇦🇺 Sean Pualic 🇦🇺 (@seany_boy71) June 23, 2020

LOL

You have to be one of the best people I follow on social media. You are awesome. RIP btw lol 🤦‍♀️💐 — Shasta03 (@shmoody03) June 23, 2020

Priorities

They used a good picture of you — John Davis (@JDcallme) June 23, 2020

ROFL

Damn they have twitter in heaven!! — Nonsince (@nonsince) June 23, 2020

LMAO

Sometimes, i can even see Mia tweeting again😭 RIP Mia🙏🏽😔 — Irzo🔮 BLM (@irzomusic) June 23, 2020

Mia Khalifa was trending on Twitter after she was vocal enough to say that getting into the porn industry was a bad decision. She has even talked about it in the past. Right from low earnings, she made from the adult industry making X-rate porn movies to the regret, Mia Khalifa revealed quite a lot in a BBC's HARDtalk video. Even Mia Khalifa’s parents weren't happy about her porn career. The former XXX star revealed how her family disowned her. In other news, Mia Khalifa recently got her nose done and she updated her fans about it in the most hilarious way! She put up shots of her nose job on TikTok in the #IDidIt Trend. Pornhub queen got her nose job by Dr Deepak Dugar, who is a famous celebrity Rhinoplasty Surgeon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).