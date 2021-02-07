OnlyFans star Mia Khalifa has once again stated that she isn't going to change her stance about the farmer's protests going on in India. She recently shared a satirical video under the #FarmersProtests talking about "fresh produce" meal sent to her by Rupi Kaur and Jagmeet Singh. The meal included samosas something she jokingly says she loves so much that it is the price at which you can "buy her". She also stands firm on the fact that she is not going to stop becoming the voice of farmers and that food (produced by the very same farmers) is enough for her. Mia Khalifa recently took to Twitter to voice her opinion about India's Farmer protest. "What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest" wrote Mia Khalifa on Twitter with a picture of the protestors holding a placard that reads "Stop Killing Farmers".

Mia had also recently tweeted stating that she is determined not to bow from her stance. Khalifa took to Twitter to share pictures of a protest against her and environmental activist Greta Thunberg, where protesters are holding placards stating: "Mia Khalifa regains consciousness", which seems to take a dig at her porn past. Mia Khalifa, Meena Harris, Greta Thunberg Continue to Support Farmers' Protest in India Despite Being Trolled.

But Mia Khalifa is very sure about her stand. She captioned the video with "Thank you @rupikaur_ for this beautifully harvested feast, and thank you @theJagmeetSingh for the Gulab!!! I’m always worried I’ll get too full for dessert, so I eat it during a meal. You know what they say, one Gulab a day keeps the fascism away! #FarmersProtests" Rihanna Tweets About Farmer Protests in India, Leaves Indian Fans Divided.

Mia Khalifa Shares Satirical #FarmersProtests Video Eating a Meal:

Thank you @rupikaur_ for this beautifully harvested feast, and thank you @theJagmeetSingh for the Gulab!!! I’m always worried I’ll get too full for dessert, so I eat it during a meal. You know what they say, one Gulab a day keeps the fascism away! #FarmersProtests pic.twitter.com/22DUz2IPFQ — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) February 7, 2021

Not just Mia Khalifa, one recent tweet doing rounds on social media shows a screenshot of an alleged tweet from Rihanna that says "I pay dancers in my show more than her last five films have earned". This looks like an indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut because of the criticism that the Bollywood star has been giving away about Rihanna chiming in on the subject of India's Farmer's Protest.

