If you find 'Mukund Mishra' Viral Video all over your social media, you are not alone! The powerful monologue video by actor Prathamesh Barge is making people talk about mental health and how important it is to be there for others for real and not just on social media statuses. Remember the time the country was in shock after the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide flashed on everyone's phone? People could hardly believe at first and as soon the news just began to sink in, a wave of mental health awareness messages took over social. Everyone around urged their loved ones to speak up if they needed someone to listen to them, they were there. However, soon these messages began drawing criticism after being accused of hypocrisy. Well, currently a monologue describing the same situation by "Mukund Mishra" is going viral.
The actor named Prathamesh Barge, whose Instagram bio reveals that he "writes monologues and shows the reality of life", plays the role of a UP guy Mukund Mishra, who comes to the big city of Mumbai and struggles with mental illness and is unable to even talk about it to his parents. Something most people in India face. He has been raised in a conservative way where the only thing he knows is to become a mechanical engineer and has spent most of his life studying. He doesn't know how to make friends or even how to talk to girls because his parents believe his friends may come in the way of his success. In Mumbai, people started noticing him and hang out with him. While this gives him the confidence he had never felt in his life, it didn't last long. All this was to garner his notes.
When Mukund tried to contact them during the lockdown, when he was at his lowest, they wouldn't pick up his calls or respond to his messages. He didn't have the choice to turn towards his parents. However, these people who ignore him are the same ones who post about "being there for everyone" on social media. Check out "Mukund Mishra" Viral Video:
Hey guys , So after really getting bored in the lockdown I decided to try something . So , in this monologue I am playing a character of a teen boy 'Mukund Mishra ' who is originally from U.P. and is completing his engineering in one of the top colleges in Mumbai . This monologue is about how changing lifestyle and lockdown affects his mental health . So the reason why I wrote this monologue is that when I came to my hometown before lockdown , after spending a few days I realised that mental health here is not considered as important as physical health and the lockdown took a toll on all of us and I personally experienced the drastic changes of being in solitude. I was moved by the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and that pushed my thoughts to an extent where I had to pen down this monologue. It was always because of your support that I got motivated to bringing my thoughts to life by acting. Thank you so much for your love,support, and wonderful suggestion. If the video and acting move you like ,share and comment so that I am motivated to entertain you more. Thanks you @vama_gor for helping me ,means a lot. THIS VIDEO IS THE PROPERTY OF PRATHAMESH BARGE
He then goes on to say how mental health has become 'content' that people use for likes and shares. He also pleads everyone to come out of their social media bubble and look around themselves. Maybe they will find someone who has been waiting to talk, maybe they'll be able to help someone for real.
