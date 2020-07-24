If you find 'Mukund Mishra' Viral Video all over your social media, you are not alone! The powerful monologue video by actor Prathamesh Barge is making people talk about mental health and how important it is to be there for others for real and not just on social media statuses. Remember the time the country was in shock after the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide flashed on everyone's phone? People could hardly believe at first and as soon the news just began to sink in, a wave of mental health awareness messages took over social. Everyone around urged their loved ones to speak up if they needed someone to listen to them, they were there. However, soon these messages began drawing criticism after being accused of hypocrisy. Well, currently a monologue describing the same situation by "Mukund Mishra" is going viral.

The actor named Prathamesh Barge, whose Instagram bio reveals that he "writes monologues and shows the reality of life", plays the role of a UP guy Mukund Mishra, who comes to the big city of Mumbai and struggles with mental illness and is unable to even talk about it to his parents. Something most people in India face. He has been raised in a conservative way where the only thing he knows is to become a mechanical engineer and has spent most of his life studying. He doesn't know how to make friends or even how to talk to girls because his parents believe his friends may come in the way of his success. In Mumbai, people started noticing him and hang out with him. While this gives him the confidence he had never felt in his life, it didn't last long. All this was to garner his notes.

When Mukund tried to contact them during the lockdown, when he was at his lowest, they wouldn't pick up his calls or respond to his messages. He didn't have the choice to turn towards his parents. However, these people who ignore him are the same ones who post about "being there for everyone" on social media. Check out "Mukund Mishra" Viral Video:

He then goes on to say how mental health has become 'content' that people use for likes and shares. He also pleads everyone to come out of their social media bubble and look around themselves. Maybe they will find someone who has been waiting to talk, maybe they'll be able to help someone for real.

