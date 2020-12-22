If there is one thing that Mumbaikars really await each year, it is the winter season. Situated along the coast, the city sees very little of winter and whenever the temperatures dip even a little, it is a much-wanted respite from the humidity and sweat. While Northern India is experiencing a cold wave, the temperatures are also dipping in parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai. And the best way to feel the chills and spread some warmth for netizens is by making winter memes and jokes. Taking bath in winter is one of the most difficult task for everyone, and it has become a topic of funny memes and jokes online. As Mumbai winter funny memes continue to trend online, people are sharing GIFs and jokes on the topic of taking bath in the cold weather.

On December 22 morning, Mumbai recorded the season's lowest temperature so far at 16 degrees Celsius. The temperatures are dropping at night, accompanied by a cool breeze. Two weeks ago, the city experienced light drizzle and rains which made the environment suddenly cooler. Some people are really enjoying the pleasant change of weather but taking bath in the winters remains a challenge. More so, to leave the bed and then make an effort to take a bath. This has become a topic of several jokes and winter memes online.

Check Funny Memes on Taking Bath in Winters:

Shakti De Maa!

Every time when I am taking bath in Winter Me: pic.twitter.com/4C6o1hDoxs — R,casm (@Roneypaswan26) December 22, 2020

Gotta Show it Off

•After Taking Bath In Winter Morning.. *Me Going To School Belike: pic.twitter.com/gVE2L8nDqc — Na Man RajPut✨❤ Self Stan Account⚠💯 (@_itzz_rajput_) December 21, 2020

Jerry Gets Me

before taking a bath 🛀🏽 ... in winter 🥶 pic.twitter.com/WDk3tELt7l — عثمان (@matvi_rx) December 20, 2020

Dhoooop!

After taking bath in winter Me: pic.twitter.com/Xs3Z60pW1F — Ur's Bright Future (@Ayybehan) December 18, 2020

Going to Work Like

Haha, But Yes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All About Eve India (@allabouteve_in)

HAHAHA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trolls Official (@trolls_official2.0)

Nahana Of course!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NAUGHTYY DUNIYA (@naughtyyduniyaa)

So everyone gets the struggle of taking a bath in the winter season. If you too are contemplating on taking a shower then just share across these memes and jokes with your parents, who are probably forcing you to the bathroom. But on second thoughts, a warm water bath in the winter will be so comforting. Go take that nap, right after!

