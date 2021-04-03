Netflix's Bridgerton has made an unmatchable fanbase, especially the power couple character Regé-Jean Page (Simon) & Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne). Their steamy sex scenes on the period drama had social media sizzling with a hotness quotient. However, the show just revealed some bad news for the fans as they bid adieu to Simon Basset aka the Duke of Hastings. Yes, most people are even reconsidering NOT watching 'Bridgerton' as he was one of the most popular characters on the show and of course the XXX-tra hot steamy scenes including him. But many also believe that ultimately the show is not named after Hastings and therefore the actual duke of Bridgerton will get enough screen space that he deserves. Nevertheless, reactions are flooding in and fans are beyond disappointed! Bridgerton Star Rege-Jean Page Opens Up On James Bond Rumours, Says He Is Glad To Have The 'Bond' Badge.

Netflix and Shondaland announced on Friday that star Regé-Jean Page’s character will not appear on the show’s upcoming second season and they did it 'Bridgerton' style via a notice from Lady Whistledown. "Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family,” it continued. “Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear", the message read!

Netflix's 'Bridgerton' That Went Viral for the XXX-tra Steamy Scenes Will Not Have Regé-Jean Page aka Duke of Hastings on Season 2. Check Post:

Your Grace, it has been a pleasure. 💜🐝 pic.twitter.com/kX1nIG8pz7 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 2, 2021

Fans Beyond Disappointed. Check Reactions:

Oh no!

LMAO

Oh Yes!

Bridgerton — Season 2 will focus on Anthony Bridgerton & Kate Sheffield (new character) love story. #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/ZZwgH6OP0D — Netflix Updates. (@NetflxUpdates) April 3, 2021

Heartbreak

I understand that Bridgerton is about the siblings but I wanted to see Simon teaching their son what his father couldn't, especially that Simon was my crush on that series, I'll miss him tons. I'm excited for the next season but a bit disappointed we won't be seeing Simon :( pic.twitter.com/F5MjSJzZUk — araceli ۞ (@sstrangevisions) April 3, 2021

ROFL

I demand a retraction, @bridgerton!!!! I need to hear this news straight from @regejean if this is true. 😒😒😒😒 pic.twitter.com/vVrq3cmFFT — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) April 3, 2021

After the release, the period drama turned out to be a sexy hit of 2021 but clips from the beautiful novel-based show have been found on XXX porn sites. Illegal nude sex videos from the historic play had garnered hundreds of thousands of views on adult video streaming platforms, making Netflix executives struggle to get rid of the unauthorized footage. While it is not clear if it is sites like xnxx.com or Ponhub.com that are hosting these videos but they caught the attention of the authorities, leaving the stars of "Bridgerton" horrified despite the massive success of their Netflix show.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2021 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).