OnlyFans is booming and in a way, the XXX subscription-based platform is revolutionising the lives of sex workers and erotic influencers by providing them with independence amid the testing times of COVID-19 pandemic. While OnlyFans has been around from 2016 it is only this year that people are talking so much about it. This is because of the current conditions that are not allowing people to come closer physically and they are resorting to explicit websites like OnlyFans. But OnlyFans is not your Pornhub.com or xnxx.com that serve tradition porn videos and XXX sex clips. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. But in fact, OnlyFans give more independence to the sex workers and entrepreneur-like authority for them to earn money.

We are coming across cases every day wherein people are giving up on regular jobs to earn a fortune through OnlyFans. One of the most popular names would be the racer-turned-porn star, Renee Gracie who is very popular on OnlyFans. She quit racing because she couldn't earn enough money through the job and now is doing really well financially. Renee Gracie's net worth after joining OnlyFans will surprise you! Renee Gracie Nude Photos & Videos are in great demand! Her OnlyFans account is very popular for the exclusive sex videos and other XXX content she posts online. People often search for Renee Gracie's topless pics, semi-nude images, butt-naked pics and completely nude pics and videos. But you can actually download Renee Gracie sex videos, saucy nude photos, and semi-naked selfie pics for USD12.95 a month.

Other names would include, Beth Spiby, a 24-year-old is quite popular on Instagram was working at M&S, Manchester had her life changed due to OnlyFans. She quit her menial job to join OnlyFans. She used to work as cashier at M&S and has also previously worked at KFC. Beth now makes between £10,000 (9,38,855 INR) and £15,000 (14,08,282 INR) a month via the XXX website OnlyFans. Beth isn't the first one to do so. Snow Black, despite loving her job as a nurse, opted to become an Instagram celebrity and a successful one at that! She now earns $200k (1,51,20,200.00 Indian Rupee) annually via posting erotic pictures and videos online. The HOT influencer posts XXX-tra hot pics of herself in bikinis and shares as a full-time Instagram personality and model. Moreover, a sexy grandmother is known to earn a handful by selling seductive pictures on OnlyFans. She is 59-year-old and has quit her main career for this lucratively paying job. She sells her x-rated pictures online to about €1,500 (1,29,255.00 Indian Rupee) online which is about triple of what she was making previously.

What Exactly is OnlyFans?

OnlyFans is popular for sharing nudes and homemade sex clips but not porn. It gives famous people space to share, explicit content like nudes, XXX videos etc. OnlyFans content can be subscribed where fans pay to see the exclusive content, usually x-rated from the celebs, whereas these creators earn money from users. Recently stars like Cardi B and Bella Thorne have joined OnlyFans. The platform is majorly known for its NSFW content that that one may not be able to share on Instagram and YouTube. Right from content creators, musicians, fitness experts, chefs, actors, models and Instagram celebs like XXX pornstar Renee Gracie. Unlike YouTube and Instagram, OnlyFans doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. Now, it may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal.

It has even brought celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna closer to fans giving them a space to express themselves leaving away their celeb face. However, the subject of OnlyFans cannot be completed without talking about the Bella Thorne OnlyFans controversy. If you don't know, the controversy surrounds OnlyFans' decision changing its payment policies saying that XXX content providers and sex workers cannot charge over $50 for pay-per-view content and cannot be tipped more than $100 by one user. Within hours Bella Thorne was being blamed because the XXX workers believed the changes came after she made a whopping $2 million in her first seven days.

