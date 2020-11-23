A co-founder of the social media ALS ice bucket challenge, Patrick Quinn has passed away at 37. He was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, on March 8, 2013, a month after his 30th birthday. His personal fight with ALS helped raise more than $220 million for medical research into sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. Meanwhile, condolences to the Quinn family are pouring in on social media. People expressed gratitude to him for the attention he drew to the disease and the need to find a cure. Dog's Self-Control Challenge Goes Viral, Canine Eats Treat And Keeps Another One on Table, Twitterati Believe It's Trained (Watch Funny Video)

The Ice Bucket Challenge had gone viral on social media platforms in summer 2014. He took the internet posting videos and photos of drenching themselves in buckets of ice water on their hands and challenging others to do the same and encouraging people to make donations for ALS research. Celebrities, sports personalities and even politicians undertook the challenge making it even more popular on social media. Couple Challenge Takes Over Social Media: Singles React With Funny Memes and Jokes as People Post Pictures With Their Partners.

Condolences Pour In On Twitter:

As the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge has created a great big awareness to those that have suffered ALS, so has he created that awareness as well as a genuine person. I'm really just sorry to hear that happening, :/ ALS can be so devastating. RIP Patrick Quinn 🙁 — ◈ Ignitex the Anthro ◈ (@AnthroIgnitex) November 23, 2020

Rest in Peace, Pat:

It is with great sadness that we join to mourn the passing of Patrick Quinn ’06, co-founder of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge & a proud Gael. We join in prayer to reflect on Pat’s incredible life & legacy, as we offer peace to his family & all who loved him https://t.co/qIO7kyXAdI pic.twitter.com/KNZV1N9uQ5 — Iona College (@ionacollege) November 22, 2020

Read ALS' Statement on Pat's Death:

(1/4) We are deeply saddened to share that Pat Quinn, co-founder of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge passed away at the age of 37. Pat was diagnosed with ALS in 2013 and went on to help popularize the greatest social media campaign in history. pic.twitter.com/c5PiZHRZbE — The ALS Association (@alsassociation) November 22, 2020

We Pray Strenght For the Family:

Patrick Quinn, a co-creator of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge passed away today after a 7-year-long battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. BeAlert pic.twitter.com/xGbON8UKDC — First Responder 🚨 🚨 (@911__ICE) November 23, 2020

Indeed Saddening!

I wouldn't have known anything about ALS if it wasn't for the #icebucketchallenge that Patrick Quinn started. Sad to hear about his passing. #Rip #PatrickQuinn — Hetty Wainthropp (@_HumayraK) November 23, 2020

Quinn and co-founder Pete Frates, along with their teams of supporters, helped popularise the challenge on social media. In 2015, the association honoured him, among others, as ALS Heroes. They were given an award for having a significant positive impact on the fight against it. Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that leads to paralysis due to the death of motor neurons in the spinal cord and brain. There is no known cure for it until now.

Announcing Patrick's death, ALS Association said, "Pat fought ALS with positivity and bravery and inspired all around him." The statement further reads, "Those of us who knew him are devastated but grateful for all he did to advance the fight against ALS. Our thoughts are with the Quinn family and all of his friends and supporters. Pat was loved by many of us within the ALS community and around the world."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2020 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).