Self-control challenge involving children has been quite an internet trend starting the beginning of this year. While funny videos of little ones trying their best to stop themselves from eating their favourite treats have gone viral, here is something more interesting. Video of a dog doing a self-control challenge has gone viral on social media platforms, but this time it's with a twist. The funny video has gone viral with social media users laughing at it, but some others have a different viewpoint. It shows the man keeping a treat on a table kept in front of the dog, once the man leaves, the dog eats it and the takes another treat from the drawer nearby and keeps it back on the table. Many commented on the video saying that the dog has been trained to do it that way. Watch Funny Videos of Cute Puppies to Brighten Up Your Weekend.

The clip was shared on Twitter with the caption, "This dog is both a good dog and a bad dog at the same time." The clip has been retweeted more than 95,000 times and has over 4 lakh likes. One of the comments read, "Dude really spent days training his dog to do this to go viral." Another one wrote, "It wouldn't have taken days, maybe a few hours; after all, it wasn't you he was training." As comments flooded, people also began sharing their experiences of how their dogs learnt to do things at home on their own, in support of the video going viral. Viral Video of Two Chimps Giving Bath to a Dog With Their 'Hooman' Will Drive Away Your Monday Blues.

Dog's Funny Sel-Control Challenge or Trained Dog?

This dog is both a good dog and a bad dog at the same time. pic.twitter.com/Fxpv8c9JpP — Prof Michelle Ryan (@shellkryan) November 14, 2020

One of the comments on Twitter read, "We used to keep beef jerky in the back of our silverware drawer, thinking that was the safest place from our oldest, largest, smartest cat. Until the day she went into the cabinet below it and reached behind with a paw to grab it instead." What do you think about the clip? Is the canine trained or was that its natural instict?

