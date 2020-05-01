Pee Your Pants Challenge: TikTokers Are Now Urinating Into Pants and Making Videos of Themselves, Eew Why?

Pee Your Pants Challenge (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ TikTok)

If you think TikTokers are in their limits during the pandemic, you are wrong. They somehow manage to come up with even more weird challenges that will make you think—Eew, Why? ‘Pee Your Pants’ challenge one of those! So, now TikTok users are recording themselves while urinating in their pants. Yes, as much it disgusts you, this is what is happening in the TikTok world, for real! A number of TikTok users’ uploaded videos of themselves wetting their pants. The challenge started less than ten days ago, but it has become the latest fad with almost everyone participating in it, just for the sake of going viral, if anything else. Teen Slaps His Mom’s Breasts for Weird TikTok Stunt, Twitterati Unimpressed.

According to Know Your Meme, TikTok user @liamw2 was the first to upload a video of himself saying, “Pee Your Pants Challenge” and urinating into his pants. He filmed himself in the mirror, as he wets his pants. His video was initially removed by TikTok, but he re-uploaded the clip again, which received thousands of views and comments. 'Coronavirus Challenge' on TikTok Is the Newest Low on The Internet! Viral Video Shows Girl LICKING a Flight Toilet Seat and Netizens Are Angry!

Here's the Video:

Others followed the same! One by one, everyone peed on their pants. And what makes it more disgusting, is that they filmed themselves while doing it. A number of TikTok users posted videos of themselves urinating into their pants, accompanied by the hashtags, #peeyourpantschallenge and #peeyourpants.

Pee Your Pants Challenge:

What the Hell!

How!!

On A Different Take

Some Also Faked Peeing!

It Just Didn't Happen

The challenge is mindless. There is no small achievement. We fail to understand, why at times TikTokers just come up with bizarre and disgusting challenges on social media. The Skull Breaker Challenge caused people to suffer concussions and broken bones, the Coronavirus Challenge promoted by the TikTok toilet licker, even led a person contracting the virus, and now this—Pee Your Pants Challenge. Why is it even a challenge?