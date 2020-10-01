Pornhub's new campaign, “Not My Job” is all about its new sex toy line while urging people to not use household items to masturbate at home. Many people use items like vegetables, vacuum cleaners, electric toothbrushes, etc to masturbate and orgasm. Pornhub is advertising its new line of sex toys while showing us why we should spare household items and use to sex toys during sex. The campaign, created with ad agency BETC plays to the tune of The Blood Hound Gang’s classic hit “The Bad Touch" where Instagram influencer Alice Moitié, features cucumbers, vacuum cleaners, electric toothbrushes, and car tailpipes and urging people to use Pornhub sex toys instead. Petition Against XXX Website Pornhub Receives Two Million Signs Demanding The Porn Site To Shut Down for Sex Trafficking & Child Rape Videos.

However, simultaneously the XXX website is facing major allegations of hosting sex trafficking and child rape videos. The Pornhub shutdown row has been going on from some time now over two million people have signed the petition against the adult porn website to shut down. The "Shut Down Pornhub and Hold Its Executives Accountable for Aiding Trafficking" petition aka #Traffickinghub campaign on www.change.org founded by Laila Mickelwait and powered by the anti-trafficking organization Exodus Cry.

Also, a Los Angeles-based anti-domestic violence organization Knockout Abuse West has been protesting outside the Los Angeles Pornhub/MindGeek office every Friday for the last 10 weeks against the XXX website and are organizing the global day of protest. Jill Sorensen, the organization founder said in a press release, "In a world where one in three women are victims of abuse it is insanity to allow this digital giant and massive social influencer to blatantly promote and profit from real violence against women. Pornhub is strategically grooming a generation of young women and men to believe that real criminal abuse is normal. We need laws to stop this immediately."

Knock Out Abuse West along with the #Traffickinghub campaign are protesting against Pornhub for allegedly normalizing violence against women and for allegedly profiting off of content related to trafficking, rape, child abuse, revenge porn and non-consensual content. They will hold protests outside Pornhub/MindGeek offices in Los Angeles, Montreal, and London.

Recently, 22 women who were deceived and coerced by GirlsDoPorn.com owner Michael Pratt into performing sex acts on film that were subsequently uploaded to Pornhub. GirlsDoPorn.com Trial Comes to an End; Verdict on the XXX Porn Website Scam to Come Soon. While legally, porn websites such as pornhub.com, xVideos, xHamster, XNXX.com, YouPorn, HClips, NaughtyAmerica etc. follow certain processes when it comes to hiring their pornstars and the kind of porn videos that are uploaded on the site. Apart from a clear contract containing what is expected from them, the contract must be fool-proof. Even amateur porn sites such as xnxxx.com, WatchMyExGF.com, WatchMyGF.me must follow the required protocol related to the uploading of XXX videos.

