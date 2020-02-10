Promise Day 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes: Promise to Tag Your Partner on Memes Forever? Ditch Greetings and Wishes, Check Out The Funniest Pre-Valentine's Day Posts

Promise Day memes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Promise Day 2020. Another important day in Valentine's week. There were days when the most important promises in a relationship used to be the promise of holding each other's hand forever. These days the real test of a relationship is the meme test. Do you promise to tag your partner in memes forever? Well, you may have a better chance then. These days if your relationship is meme-verified, it is kinda really serious. So this promise day, apart from promising your partner a lifetime of happiness, make a pinky promise saying that you won't stop tagging them on funny memes and jokes. Valentine's Day Funny Memes and Jokes: From Bajrang Dal to Oyo Rooms for February 14 Memes, Check out Hilarious Posts, Especially If You Are Single.

Some of them also, find the whole week really cringy and therefore take a dig at all these days with sarcastic memes and jokes, instead of the regular promise day greetings, wishes, and images etc. Right from the memes that poke fun at these cliche days to the jokes and funny posts that point out how it is important for a relationship to be meme-verified first, there are loads of promise day memes and jokes that you might want to check out. Here are the best ones:

Can Relate

When its #PromiseDay and you ask him to promise you that he will never leave you and he says *Haan Alisha I promise* but your name is Akansha pic.twitter.com/J4VthEy41Z — Sarcastic.memezz (@SMemezz) February 10, 2019

The Gully Boy Twist

LOL

#PromiseDay She: I can't live without u, u are love of my life. I love u to the moon and back . Me: pic.twitter.com/zOq1DERyMa — A V T A 🔥 R (@avtaar__) February 11, 2019

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sarcastic_meme_lover on Feb 11, 2019 at 9:50am PST

That Hit Hard!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mr_ether (@memeo_phile) on Feb 7, 2020 at 5:15am PST

Wait a Minute, This is So True

View this post on Instagram A post shared by poet mode on 🍂 (@late.night.thoughts.penned) on Feb 10, 2020 at 1:33am PST

When you tag your partner on a meme, it really means a lot because it shows that the person was the first one to cross your mind when you saw the post. Happy Promise Day 2020 from Latestly family.