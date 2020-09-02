The government of India announced a ban on more 118 Chinese apps on Wednesday evening. One of the major applications among them is the popular game PlayerUnknown's Battleground or more popularly PUBG. The online battle royale game had several users hooked to it, a common complaint of most parents. After the news of the imposed ban came in, funny memes and jokes expressing the reactions of parents as well as players started trending online. Among them an old video of PM Narendra Modi's "Pubg wala hai kya?" has come up again. Early last year, when PM Modi addressed parents on Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0, a parent complained about her son addicted to paying online games. After a brief pause to answer the question, PM Modi quipped, "Ye Pubg wala hai kya?" (Is this about PUBG?) and the audience burst into laughter.

The funny incident took place in January 2019, during the second session between the PM and parents ahead of the examination season. Pariksha pe Charcha 2.0 had an audience of students, parents and teachers, and PM answered queries and interacted with them. One of the troubled mothers asked PM Modi a solution for her son who is addicted to playing games online. Although she did not take any names, in the answer PM Modi mentioned the name of the game PUBG and everyone got laughing. The video clip which went viral back then has resurfaced again after the decision to ban the game came in. PUBG Turns Fatal: Class 9 Student Commits Suicide at his House in Kota, Probe Links Death to the Multiplayer Online Game.

Check Some Tweets Here:

It Started Here

It all started with this mom complaining about her son... https://t.co/XXec37NqL6 — Nirali Shah (@nirali_ss) September 2, 2020

Why PUBG is Getting Banned

Some have commented hoped the mother got what she wanted. In fact, most parents would be happy right now to know that the game has been banned. The game has proved fatal multiple times. In July, a boy committed suicide after he lost in the game. In another case, a youth from Pune turned psychotic after he faced constant defeat in the game. But the decision to ban the comes in after the border tensions between India and China. The banned apps engaged in "activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order,'' said the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology in its statement.

