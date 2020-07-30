Lucknow, July 30: On Thursday, as five Rafale fighter jets touched down at the Ambala airbase, Twitterati were also talking about the pan masala brand by the same name 'Rafale'. Interesting a short video was also going viral, which features an animated version of the aircraft.

Advertising watchdog ASCI enquired if it was an official advertisement by the brand because it didn't have the statutory warning as mandated by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Rafale Pan Masala Lands in Indian Market Even as Nation Awaits Arrival of 1st Fighter Jet From France, Creates Buzz on Twitter.

Here's what ASCI tweeted:

Well, this does not have the statutory warning statement as mandated by @fssaiindia Is this an official advertisement ? — ASCI 77100 12345 (@ascionline) July 29, 2020

Twitterati was talking about the ambush marketing approach taken by Rafale pan masala brand.

However, it is interesting to note that the brand made some noise around 9 months back as well. According to a previous ANI report, Qazi Ilham, a member of the graphic designing team at Magicreel, the company which produced the commercial, said that it was for an Uttar Pradesh based client.

