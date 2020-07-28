Congress leader and Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi recently took to her Twitter account to share a video of a young talented singer from Kerala. The politician in his tweet praised the singer, Renuka, a young girl whose vocals may give the commercial singers a run for their money. She comes from a very humble background and is looking after her father who's not been keeping well since the past few months. He's also her inspiration and she gets her singing skills from him. Himesh Reshammiya Keeps His Word, Viral Kolkata Singer Ranu Mandol Just Recorded a Song For His Film (Watch Video).

Renuka is already a brilliant singer despite not having any formal and professional education in the same. She, however, wants to master the art and wishes to get formal training while also continuing with her studies. Renuka is also determined to work hard to be able to cover her father's medical expenses. The young girl from Kerala is seeking help in this new video and the ones who are willing enough should certainly help her in any way they can. Exclusive! Viral Singing-Uber Driver Vinod Sharma from Lucknow Is Saving Money for a Self-Financed Music Album, Wants Kumar Sanu to Sing His Original Composition.

Check Out her Singing Video

Renuka’s voice is powerful and melodious. I hope her natural talent take her to greater heights. I am happy to be able to amplify her voice to people across Kerala and India. Upwards and onwards! https://t.co/6BQBIrjgKx — Rahul Gandhi - Wayanad (@RGWayanadOffice) July 27, 2020

"Renuka’s voice is powerful and melodious. I hope her natural talent take her to greater heights. I am happy to be able to amplify her voice to people across Kerala and India. Upwards and onwards!" tweeted Rahul Gandhi while sharing her video and making us aware of her raw talent. Here's hoping she gets the desired help and here's looking forward to more such hidden talents.

