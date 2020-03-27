Ramayan TV Series Title Song Is Making People Nostalgic As Mythological Series Is Set to Return on Doordarshan During Lockdown

Still From Ramayan (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Remember those Sunday mornings when you woke up early to watch Ramayan and Mahabharat? Those were the days when it was a dedicated family time to watch the Indian mythological shows. These days, kids barely even watch cartoons. With the growing public demand, the show is set to return to the small screens. The show will be re-telecasted starting tomorrow, March 28 on DD National. And soon as the announcement came out, people on Twitter are excited to watch it. The title song of the TV series was also shared by some, and many are reliving in the nostalgia of the good old days. Ramayan Re-Telecast Schedule on Doordarshan: Here's When and Where You Can Watch The Arun Govil-Deepika Chikhalia-Sunil Lahri Mytho Show on TV.

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan was telecasted every Sunday morning from 1987-1988. The series revolves around the epic which follows Lord Rama’s quest to rescue his beloved wife Sita from the clutches of Ravana with the help of an army of monkeys. Kids born in the 90s have spent their Sundays watching the mythological series with their family. The popular series seems to make its comeback at an accurate time when the entire country is under lockdown. After Ramayan, 10 Other Iconic Shows That Should Make A Comeback On DD National!

The moment, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that Doordarshan would start re-telecast of Ramayan, people on social media began to cheer in unison. #Ramayan has since been running as one of the top trends on Twitter. Besides the epic title song, ‘Sitaram Charit Ati Pavan,’ are shared on the microblogging platform, with netizens reliving 90s, all over again.

Here's the Title Song:

Nostalgic?

its the sunday song — स्वयंप्रकाशित व्हा. (@limje1) March 27, 2020

Good Old Days!

I love this so much........lots of good memories are attached with this song..........good old days — The PPC Expert (@sahilberiwal) March 27, 2020

Totally!

Goosebumps 🥰 — Dextar (@AquaticDextar) March 27, 2020

Doordarshan has undoubtedly made the perfect solution for people quarantining—a trip down the memory lane. The show will air twice a day, once in the morning, from 9 to 10, and once in the evening, again, from 9 to 10 from March 28, 2020. There are also reports that DD may re-run, Mahabharat, Chanakya, Circus and Byomkesh Bakshi. Fingers crossed!