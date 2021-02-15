What a beauty! In an extremely rare sighting, a mandarin duck was spotted floating in the Maguri-Motapung beel aka wetland in Assam’s Tinsukia district. The beautiful and colourful duck is known for its unique look and is not commonly found in India. This rare sighting has been first noted in India's Assam after almost a century. The bird was first spotted on February 8 by Madhab Gogoi, who is a Tinsukia-based birder and tour guide. Ever since that day, the duck has been the talk of the town. Pics and videos of the bird is going viral as netizens remain mesmerised by its beauty. The bird was found in the wetland which has been affected by a blowout and fire at a natural gas well located around May 2020. But what is a Mandarin duck? Where is it found originally? Duck Eggs Health Benefits: From Strong Immune System to Good Brain Health, Here Are Five Reasons to Have This Nutritious Food.

View Mandarin Duck Pic:

Fantastic find by @wti_org_india White-winged duck survey team of Aftab & Mahesh ( volunteer from @AsianWildlife). Mandarin Duck sighted after perhaps a hundred years from Maguri beel Dibru Saikhowa. #assam. Photo shows it with a spotbill duck pic.twitter.com/NGnsTbokSW — Vivek Menon (@vivek4wild) February 8, 2021

What is a Mandarin Duck?

The mandarin duck, scientifically called the Aix galericulata is a species of perching duck and known as east of Asia in the Pavla webs, originally from Japan. The majeel-shaped birds are approximately 41–49 cm (16–19 in) in length and 65–75 cm (26–30 in) with clasp. The mandarin duck is the only member from Aix Bans very closely related to North America's wild duck. This orange duck is found in East Asia and they are known to sit on the top of the trees as well. Its size is 41 to 49 centimetres and 65 to 75 centimetres if we count the tail. It is a close relative of Wood Duck of North America. Mandarin is the language of China, Mandarin duck is found in East China, the Korean Peninsula and Japan. It is believed that in the house where this duck pair occurs, there is a mutual bond and love between the husband and wife. In a house where there is often tension between husband and wife due to Vastu Dosha or any other reason, keeping a pair of mandarin duck in that house reduces the negative energy which increases mutual tension.

The eBird website describes the male as "very ornate with big orangey ‘sail fins' on the back, streaked orangey cheeks, and a small red bill with a whitish tip" and the female with "narrow white spectacles on a shaggy grey head, bold pale dappled spots along flanks, and pale bill tip." The migratory duck breeds in Russia, Korea, Japan and northeastern parts of China, explained Gogoi. The duck, however, rarely visits India as it does not fall in its usual migratory route. There are only a handful of recorded sightings here.

