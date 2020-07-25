Eggs are one of the most nutrient-dense foods in the world. While many of us must have tried chicken eggs, we haven't yet experienced the taste of duck eggs. It must be noted that duck eggs are way more nutritious than chicken eggs. Duck eggs can be found in some restaurant menus, farmer markets and even in some grocery store. The colour of the duck eggs shell is a treat for the eyes, as they are found in pale blue, blue-green, charcoal grey and occasionally white colour. From Eggs to Quinoa, Here Are Five Foods You Should Eat For Strength And Lean Muscle Development.

Duck eggs are 50 percent larger than hen eggs. Their yolk is highly delicious and has a golden creamy texture. An average duck egg weighs about 70 g, whereas a large chicken egg is closer to 50 g. The orange-yellow colour of duck eggs is due to the presence of carotenoids, which is a natural pigment. As per the data of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 g of duck egg contains 13 g proteins, 1 g carbohydrates, 90 percent of the daily value vitamin B12, 52 percent of the daily value selenium, 17 percent of the daily value vitamin D, 21 percent of the daily value iron and 263 mg choline. Eggs for Breakfast: Why It Is Important to Eat This Protein-Rich Food in the Morning Meal for Weight Loss and Good Health.

Health Benefits of Duck Eggs

1. Strong Immune System - The high content of selenium in duck eggs is responsible for boosting immunity. Also, the antioxidants in duck eggs help strengthen immunity.

2. Improve Heart Health - The presence of vitamin B12 in duck eggs improves heart health. Also, there are more omega 3 fatty acids in duck eggs compared to chicken eggs which help reduce bad cholesterol.

3. Strong Bones - Duck eggs have more Vitamin D, particularly if they are pasture-raised which supports bone health.

4. Promote Eye Health - The major carotenoids found in egg yolks of ducks are carotene, cryptoxanthin, zeaxanthin and lutein which are linked to a lower risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts.

5. Good Brain Health - Duck egg yolk consists of choline and lecithin which contributes to good brain health.

Duck eggs are indeed quite nutritious and delicious and worth a try. However, if you have diabetes or cholesterol problems, then you must consult your doctor before having duck eggs, as they are high in calories.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2020 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).