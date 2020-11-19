An Indonesian coffin maker became an instant millionaire after a meteorite worth £1.4 million crashed into his house through the roof. And we couldn't stop from singing ‘Dene Wala Jab Bhi Deta, Deta Chhappar Phaad Ke’ from the Bollywood movie Hera Pheri. The song means that when God gives, it would be so big that it could even break your roof and come to you. 33-year-old Josua Hutagalung was working on a coffin when a rock landed on his veranda straight through the roof of his house. The incident happened at Kolang region of North Sumatra. The stone weighed 2.1 kg and left a large hole in the tin roof of his house. The meteor landed with such force that it got buried 15 cm deep in the soil beside the house. Joshua who dug the rock out said that it was warm and partially broken. The total weight of the meteor was 2.5 kg and with the interior being dark grey and black in colour. Tanzanian Miner Becomes Overnight Millionaire After Selling Two Rare Tanzanite Stones Worth USD 3.3 Million, Here’s Why These Gemstones Are So Precious and Expensive!

The meteorite is estimated to be 4.5 billion years old and is classified as CM1/2 carbonaceous Chondrite, an extremely rare variety. Meteorites are priced by the gram and the cheapest one can fetch between $0.50 to $5.00 per gram. Rare ones sell for upto $1,000 per gram. This one can fetch $1.85million which is $857 per gram.

Joshua Digging Out the Meteor:

Kompas was quoted as saying, "When I lifted it, the stone was still warm and I brought it into the house. The sound was so loud that parts of the house were shaking too. And after I searched, I saw that the tin roof of the house had broken. I strongly suspect that this rock is indeed an object from the sky that many people call a meteorite. Because it is impossible someone deliberately threw it or dropped it from above."

Dene Wala Jab Bhi Deta, Deta Chhappar Phaad Ke From Hera Pheri:

The man said that he would use some of the money to build a church in his community. US meteorite expert Jared Collins has secured part of the main mass. Collins shipped the meteorite to the US, where it was bought by Jay Piatek, a doctor and meteorite collector from Indianapolis, according to the Lunar and Planetary Institute in Texas, US. Three further fragments of the meteorite were found in nearby areas when it crashed in August. One of the pieces was discovered in a paddy field, around 3km from Josua's home.

