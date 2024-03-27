The Roman Empire was one of the most powerful and influential civilizations in history, spanning from 27 BC to 476 AD. At its peak, it encompassed much of Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East, making it one of the largest empires in the ancient world. BUT let's talk about the "Roman Empire" trend on TikTok, memes and overall social media. In a viral trend on TikTok, women have been discovering just how often the men in their lives think about the Roman Empire.

The trend involves women filming interactions with their husbands or boyfriends, asking them how often they think about the Roman Empire or to share the last time they thought about it. The results have been surprising, with many men revealing that they think about the Roman Empire as frequently as every day or at least three to four times a month. This revelation has shocked both the women filming the videos and viewers who may have underestimated the significance of this historical period in the minds of men.

The trend originated from a simple question posed on an Instagram Reel by user @gaiusflavius, who suggested that women would be surprised by how often men think about the Romans. The question then gained traction on TikTok, with women filming themselves asking men about their thoughts on the Roman Empire. Some videos garnered millions of views, with men offering explanations for what triggers these thoughts, such as appreciation for the Romans' septic systems.

this video is gonna be my Roman Empire till the day i die pic.twitter.com/FGXyDVjvvw — Daria 👹 (@doratheewho) March 27, 2024

Fijians pulling a bus uphill is my Roman empire today https://t.co/MvwVbE5FXI — Renee Hill-Lewenilovo (@fishy_chick) March 26, 2024

this video will forever be my Roman Empire pic.twitter.com/Q9UAUKSIWr — 𝕒𝕞𝕪💥 𝓎𝑜𝓊𝓃𝑔 𝓇𝑜𝓎𝒶𝓁𝓈 𝒷𝒶𝒷𝓎 (@amyrudberg) March 26, 2024

the way they’re my roman empire pic.twitter.com/1zmMXUDLtM — ميمي (@cineswans) March 20, 2024

What sets this trend apart from others is its ability to transcend social media. It has been mentioned on television talk shows and radio stations, indicating its impact on mainstream media. Google search interest for the Roman Empire has also peaked, with the trend influencing news articles, blogs, and website content. The trend has even spawned a new phrase, "my Roman Empire," which people use to describe things they think about every day, whether it be their favorite celebrities, movies, or even decades-old memes.

While it's too early to determine if the Roman Empire trend will have a lasting impact, its ability to capture the attention of both men and women alike demonstrates the enduring fascination with this ancient civilization. Whether it's the allure of ancient history or the curiosity about what goes on in the minds of men, the Roman Empire trend has certainly made its mark on the internet and beyond.

