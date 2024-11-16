Lahore, November 16: Arshad Khan, the blue-eyed “Chaiwala” from Pakistan who took social media by storm in 2016 due to his viral photo featuring striking blue eyes while making tea, has reached a significant milestone in his entrepreneurial journey. Recently, Khan, alongside his co-founder Kazim Hasan, secured a 10 million investment (PKR 1 crore, approximately INR 30 lakh) for their tea brand, Chaiwala & Co., on the Pakistani version of Shark Tank.

In their pitch, Khan and Hasan shared the story of how the brand began after Khan’s viral social media moment in 2016, which propelled him from a humble tea seller to a successful entrepreneur. The duo explained their vision of turning Chaiwala & Co. into a global “chai empire” with several franchises in Pakistan and abroad, including a notable cafe in London catering to the South Asian diaspora. Shark Tank Pakistan: Who Are the Judges? Where to Watch the Show? Here’s All You Need to Know About the Entrepreneurial Show.

The pitch focused on more than just selling tea, it aimed to create an immersive cultural experience for customers, blending traditional flavours with modern aesthetics. The judges were impressed by the brand’s unique approach and the business expansion plans. After negotiating with two investors, Khan secured the much-needed funding to continue scaling his venture. ‘Shark Tank Pakistan’ Viral Video Sparks Funny Reactions Online, ‘It’s a Small Fish Tank’ Instagram Comments Go Wild After 3 Sharks Offer PKR 75 Lakh to Contestant.

Reflecting on his success, Khan expressed gratitude for the journey, speaking about the importance of staying grounded despite the success. Chaiwala & Co. has successfully combined Pakistan’s street culture with café sophistication, attracting both local and international customers.

