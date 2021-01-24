Noida, January 24: Miscreants allegedly snatched order from Swiggy’s delivery boy in Noida. A Twitter user named Chayanika Das claimed that the order was then cancelled by the delivery boy. The Twitter user also shared a screenshot of the delivery boy’s message in which he wrote that the order was snatched by "others". In the message, he had asked the customer to place a fresh order from other restaurants. Swiggy Onboards 7,000 New Restaurants, Delivers Over 10 Crore Orders Since Beginning of the Lockdown.

Netizens took a dig at the Uttar Pradesh administration with funny jokes over the incident. The message reads, “I’m sorry that we couldn’t deliver your order as the order was snatched by others. I understand that this must be upsetting. I’ll go ahead and cancel this order for you. Request you to place a fresh order from other restaurants. Swiggy Introduced 'Swiggy Scheduled', Now You Can Pre-order Your Meals.

Here is The Tweet:

😂😂😂 snatched by others. Yeh Noida mei yeh sab hota hai? pic.twitter.com/uwBRCzGhuX — Chayanika Das (@daschayanikaa) January 23, 2021

Here Are Funny Reactions by Netizens Over The Incident:

"Yeh Noida/Ghaziabad Mein Hi Ho Sakta Hai"

Ye Noida/Ghaziabad me hi hota hai — Akarsh (@AkarshSatija) January 24, 2021

"Riders Command Over English Language Seems Astonishing"

😁 The riders command over English language seems astonishing — Sameer Phal (@HereticGoan) January 24, 2021

"Can't Tell Whether to Laugh or Mortify"

can’t tell whether to laugh or mortify 😂😳🙄😂 — Ranjitsinh B (@rnjt2112) January 23, 2021

Delivery boys of several online apps are more vulnerable to snatching incidents as they always have a huge amount of cash with them and can be identified from a distance. It was not the first time that such type of incident took place. In June, 2019, a delivery boy was stabbed and robbed of his cash by four people in the Central Business District (CBD) in Bengaluru. The victim was identified as Vinay V.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2021 07:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).