XXX platform, OnlyFans has become a legit career option for many where people earn a lot of money by offering membership of sexy, nude, hot images and videos to fans. Many people have even left their low-paying jobs to mint a lot of money via XXX content. However, the stigma attached to OnlyFans doesn't seem to go anywhere. Just recently, the teacher turned OnlyFans XXX star revealed that parents and colleagues accuse her of turning kids into "temptation". The XXX OnlyFans star is named Courtney Tillia and she shares her hardships related to the super HOT career. The former special ed teacher told the Daily Star: "I’ve heard of teacher forums and parent groups, who are typically the very religious, criticising me. I’ve never seen these myself, but I have friends who have shared that they saw I was the topic of discussion in certain Facebook groups."

She further says, "Apparently, the teachers believe I’m disrespecting and decreasing the profession while the parents somehow think that their children would be exposed to temptation or immodesty. I have tremendous respect for fellow teachers and the profession - and I don’t think my personal expression and fun has anything to do with their job or the reverence we should have for teachers."

Me being overly-dramatic as I wait for my @Postmates to arrive 😜 #breakfastinbed pic.twitter.com/S5y51X2HLZ — Courtney Tillia (@courtneyltillia) May 7, 2022

That is not it, she also talks about the teacher-student sex fantasy and says: "The teacher/school fantasy is very real and I love playing with that in my content." If you are still wondering what OnlyFans is, let us tell you that it is a portal where you can subscribe to XXX content by specific people. The XXX website, OnlyFans just like Pornhub.com thrived in the year 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown as people lost their means to earn money. Although it has faced its share of flak as well, the XXX site OnlyFans was recently under investigation by the Australian authorities over fears of being used as a medium for trafficking drugs, laundering money and exploiting children. OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. OnlyFans usage spiked up with even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, and Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. And while one of the most popular names would be the racer-turned-porn star, Renee Gracie who is very popular on OnlyFans, the list is never-ending.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2022 08:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).