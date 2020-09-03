Today with a single click/touch you are connected to the big wide world of the internet. But back in the days, about decades ago the internet required a dial up connection, which was usually connected to one's telephone numbers. This was the age when there were no smartphones, and even cordless was a luxury. The dial-up connection literally made the dial tone sounds and one would have to wait to develop a successful connection. Now a small video clip has been shared on Twitter which records the exact process and sound to connect to the internet via a dial up and it is evoking a nostalgic feeling among everyone. The video of this dial-up sound is going viral and people are remembering the early days when they accessed the internet. From Road Fighter & Mario to Contra, These 90s Video Games Will Make You Nostalgic While Searching for Your 64-in-1 Cassette And Go 'PUBG, Who?'

With the easy availability of the internet, it is easy for a person to surf anything and everything sitting in any part of the world. Today internet has become among the basic needs of a person as almost everyone owns a smartphone. We have different data packs available which give us speedy internet connection on our finger tips. But earlier, one needed to have a telephonic connection to access the internet and it would take a few minutes till one could actually go online. The dial-up connection made a sound till the internet was accessed and you may not even remember it. But a video on Twitter will instantly transport you to the old days and reconnect you to your childhood, for sure. #90sKidsRumors is Trending on Twitter and These Tweets Will Surely Make you Nostalgic of The Good Old Days.

Check The Video Here:

The sound of Dial-up Internet:pic.twitter.com/lo2zi2U2Yv — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) September 3, 2020

Do you recall this sound? Those who have grown up using the dial-up connection sure do and have some sweet things to share. Check some reactions:

Sound of The Connection

Melodious Back Then

In those days , the sound was so MELODIOUS . — Kaushik Roy (@LIFE_IS_JHAKKAS) September 3, 2020

Nostalgia!

Emotional Connect

Wow such an emotional thing ..thanks sir — Abhishek (@Abhishe12951657) September 3, 2020

The Real Struggle

Kids these days will never know what real struggle was lol — Binglee (@CaptainBinglee) September 3, 2020

The Music to Our Ears

Disconnection When Someone Called

Nostalgia...! Still remember when the we were linked at home in Mumbai! We've come a long way.... Thanks! This revived a bunch of childhood memories! Like getting disconnected when someone called or so much as lifted the receiver to make one — ashmails (@ashmails) September 3, 2020

The Patience

The patience we had 🙈 https://t.co/51r2qVwMxx — Disha Oberoi (@OberoiD) September 3, 2020

So Strange Yet Comforting

Why is this strangely comforting? https://t.co/o2nMmPXcgH — Asad Ayaz (@asadayaz) September 3, 2020

Everyone is sharing the video, some describing their memories with this connection. Back then downloading a file took minutes, a song took hours and using the internet meant you cannot speak over the phone. The connection was also timed so it meant limited surfing. People are remembering the good old memories. So indeed the struggle was real!

