TikTok Users Are Predicting Future Using Netflix for the Viral 'Psychic TV Challenge'! Check Out Funny Results

TikTok Challenge to predict future (Photo Credits: TikTok)

TikTok is getting interesting as each day of quarantine passes by, with more funny and some bizarre challenges coming up! The most recent one is the 'Psychic TV Challenge' that is turning Netflix users into psychics. Yes you can now predict (kinda) somebody's future based on Netflix shows! Sounds bizarre? Same! But here's how it goes. You start with simply typing in the first letter of your name into the streaming service's search bar. You'll get the list of shows and movies that start with the same letter. From there, you pick a number between 1 and 10 to and choose a show. Now, you then click into that show and depending on the number of seasons, pick another number between the first and the latest series. Once you've clicked into the season of the number you have chosen, again choose a number between one and the last episode in that series. Naked Challenge Goes Viral on TikTok amid Quarantine! Videos of People Surprising Their Partners by Going Nude Has the Most EPIC Reactions!

Now in the last step, you similarly pick a minute from the episode based on how long the episode is. Now fast-forward to that minute and whatever you hear the person saying or doing is your future. LOL, isn't it fun? The challenge first went viral after Grace Bergie shared the trick last month on TikTok. TikTok User Licks Toilet Seat for Disgusting ‘Coronavirus Challenge,’ Gets Hospitalised With COVID-19 (View Pics).

Well, it is just a joke but it is really fun to figure out what is predicted for you, isn't it?! While people are quarantined currently, there is no scarcity of funny and bizarre TikTok challenges. Just recently ice challenge was going viral on TikTok under #Cryotherapy. Unlike the ice-bucket challenge where people poured iced-water on themselves, this challenge is women are inserting ice-cubes into their vagina! Yes, taking an ice-cube and putting it inside. Some even claimed that it helps them tighten their vaginal elasticity!