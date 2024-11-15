Imsha Rehman became the recent victim of the notorious dark web. The Pakistani TikToker’s inmate viral video got leaked on the internet, leading social media users to massively share them online. Amid the controversy, the influencer deleted her TikTok account. However, as per recent developments, Rehman also deactivated her Instagram account. The viral video leak drew a lot of criticism and trolling from her fans, forcing her to take the drastic step of deleting all her social media accounts. The footage reportedly showed the TikToker in an intimate moment with her friend, which spread rapidly across multiple digital platforms. Amid the MMS leak scandal, scroll to find out what is known so far.

TikToker Imsha Rehman Viral Video Link Leaked

Private video leaks and MMS scandals are becoming increasingly popular in unfortunate circumstances, highlighting the dark side of the web. Over the past years, videos of top content creators and other popular faces have surfaced online, making the unauthorised leak a concerning state of affairs in the digital age. Before Imsha Rehman, Pakistan’s TikToker Minahil Malik became the victim of an MMS leak scandal.

Rehman’s viral video leak led to widespread sharing across various platforms online. This sparked a wave of reactions online, with many criticising the influencer. Some even took screenshots of the footage, turning them into memes, further fueling public reaction. The backlash prompted Rehman to close her accounts on both TikTok and Instagram. Before going offline, in a brief statement, she wrote, “The backlash has been overwhelming.” While her social media accounts remain deleted, internet users have created fake profiles on Instagram, along with her videos, further provoking the controversy.

Imsha Rehman has captivated the audience with her lively and fun content. The young influencer has a creative flair to build a formidable online reputation, solidifying her position as a beloved content creator in Pakistan.

