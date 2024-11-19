Privacy violations through private MMS video leaks have sadly become more common these days. After the recent leak of Minahil Malik’s video, another victim to this issue was Imsha Rehman. Many influencers, content creators, and public figures are finding themselves at the centre of such controversies. Recently, a controversial MMS video featuring Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman, portraying her in negative light, leaked online and was doing the rounds on social media. It had even leaked on WhatsApp, which prompted her to deactivate her social media accounts. The video leak sparked trolling, severe backlash, and criticism, and it turned Imsha Rehman into a trending topic. Who Is Imsha Rehman? What Was in Her X-Rated Video? Know More About This Pakistani Influencer Who Went Viral After Her MMS Video Leaked Online.

Despite the criticism, the controversy has only fuelled curiosity about her, with many people wanting to know who the TikToker is. Imsha has been breaking the internet after the intimate MMS clip leaked online. Here’s all you need to know about her.

Who Is Imsha Rehman?

Imsha Rehman is a popular Pakistani TikToker. She was born on October 7, 2002, in Lahore, Pakistan. This young social media influencer often shares fun videos and reels on her social media handles. She is admired for her confident attitude, free-spirited nature, and the captivating content she creates. Her charisma, paired with her talent, has propelled her to fame as a popular Pakistani influencer and model. At the age of just 22, she gained recognition for her lip-syncing videos and posts that are mainly centred around fashion and lifestyle.

By 2024, she massed a whopping 12.1 million likes on social media, making her one of Pakistan’s leading digital influencers and content creators. That’s not all! She has also partnered with several fashion and beauty brands through sponsorships and collaborations. According to OneIndia, Imsha’s estimated net worth is USD 500,000. However, following the controversy, Imsha has deactivated her social media accounts, except for her Instagram profile. Who Is Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman? Why Has She Deactivated Her Social Media Accounts? Meet Star Influencer Whose Intimate Video Leak Made Her Viral Sensation.

Following Minahil Malik and Imsha Rehman, popular Pakistani influencer Mathira Mohammad also became a victim of an online privacy breach with the leak of a controversial MMS video. These incidents and the harassment faced by those involved highlight the urgent need for stronger and better cybersecurity measures.

