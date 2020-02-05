We officially entered the mid-week. There is a lot of anticipation for the day already. Before any more mid-week blues comes up, thoughtful quotes and messages surfaced on the internet. ‘Wednesday Motivation’ and ‘Wednesday Thoughts’ are currently running on the social media platforms with netizens welcoming the mid-week with positivity. A lot of other viral moments are expected to flood social media sites in the coming hours. For all the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes of the day, watch out this space to know what the internet users are sharing today (February 5, 2020).

There are a lot of moments that paved the hearts of Twitterati. Especially the videos showing the intense situation in China because of the Coronavirus outbreak. Each hour, there is an update from the country and its neighbouring areas, that are struggling to combat the virus. Again, the Australian bushfires are not stopping. Extreme heatwaves have worsened the situation even further. Amid all the distressing occurrences happening across, we are blessed with some other viral moments like adorable videos that regain our faith in humanity and positivity.

If you want to know what is currently buzzing on the internet, stay with us as we keep on updating the blog with all the recent viral moments that netizens are sharing. From funny memes and adorable videos to heart-wrenching moments, check out what people are sharing online.