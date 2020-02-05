Tinder Chat Goes Wrong! Man Receives Screenshot of His Own Text From Date, Viral Pic Leaves Twitterati Confused

Tinder Chat Goes Wrong (Photo Credits: @hazposting/ Twitter)

Everything is not easy on Tinder. Many Tinder date stories have made to the headlines. Some weird, others are funny, and we also have some horrific tales that forced the users to delete the app. This single guy too experienced a somewhat similar account. Identified only as Harry, he went out on a first date with a girl named Rachel. Things went well on the first date night, so he texted his Tinder date asking for a second date. But he was left red-faced. Instead of a reply, she accidentally sends him a screenshot of his own chat, followed by LMAO. He tweeted the screenshot saying, “I’m deleting Tinder,’ and the post quickly went viral. Twitterati was left confused over the tweet. Tinder Date Gone Wrong! Man Meets GF's Parents Only to Find Out That He Has Had One Night Stand With Her Mother.

Harry had been on a date the night before with Rachel who he met through the app and thought it went well enough to ask her on a second date. The moment Harry’s tinder date realised that she accidentally sent the screenshot of his text back to him, she apologised immediately. There can be two things—either there is some technological fault on the girl’s phone, or she was sending the screenshot to someone else in an attempt to mock him. A significant section of Twitter users doubts the second one and possibly Harry as well. What Was Your Harshest Rejection? Twitterati Narrate Their Terrible Breakup Stories and Some Will Move You to Tears.

Ok but I’m just wondering what you did for her to respond like that — Cosmonaut Marcus has returned (@CinnamonGhoul) February 3, 2020

Hey Rachel, I just wanna talk pic.twitter.com/uB5a2dEP2U — BERNIE 4 '20 (@ZeroHand_Love) February 3, 2020

i think this is the worst thing i have ever seen omg — chris (@toefurchris1) February 3, 2020

Bullet dodged — KP + WWIII Time 💣🔪 (@thegreatkole) February 3, 2020

We bet Harry was instead hoping for an empathetic yes and it turned out to be an embarrassing one. It can also be that the woman was too flattered when Harry asked her out on a second date that she excitedly wanted to share with her friend. No? We hope it is and that Harry enjoys a nice dinner date with his Tinder match soon.