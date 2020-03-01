Twitter is filled with #SundayMotivation posts as netizens share positive quotes on the social media platform. Check Post: #SundayThoughts

We can find the best minds of the country in schools and college's. But only true saint can guide you on how live life happily.

Watch daily satsang on sadhana 📺 channel at Indian Time 🇮🇳7 :30pm to 8:30pm #Sundaymotivation#GodMorningSunday pic.twitter.com/dQWfiTbRqt— 🇮🇳Naveen Rana🏳️ (@naveen76496) March 1, 2020 Beautiful #SundayMotivation #traveling through beautiful fields of Sarsoon, wheat and corn in rural Punjab...



In a unique pilgrimage of respect to soldier heroes, my happy fan moment!



Wishing you all a happy, blessed day . 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xmOxZaW8hg— Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) March 1, 2020 Beautiful

The most fun day of the week is here. It is Sunday and, guess what? It is also March 1! Which means a new month has already begun. A new month always brings in a wave of new hopes and possibility. While we hope that you have an amazing new month where everything falls in place in your life(including your salary), we are here to keep you updated with all the viral happenings around the world. So today Indians on Twitter woke up in a happy mood as you can see all kinds of Sunday vibes trending online. On this live blog, we are set to update you with everything that is trending around you at your fingertips. Today people are sharing their thoughts and positive quotes under #Sundayfeelings, #SundayVibes #SundayMotivation. Twitter is all about positivity and motivating posts. Sunday morning sees people sharing their holiday pictures as well on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media.

Apart from that that some of the celeb birthdays are trending on social media as well. It is Justin Bieber's birthday and beliebers have already flooded social media with fun wishes and posts. It is also Lupita Nyong'o's birthday and her fans are no less they are sending across a bunch of birthday wishes. Closer to home, it is Mary Kom's birthday you can see Twitter full of birthday posts for the boxer.

When it comes to observances, it is Zero Discrimination Day 2020 today. There are infomercials related to the day doing rounds on social media as well. World Civil Defence Day is also celebrated on March 1 and so many posts lauding the defence. The US celebrates National Pig Day day today too. Another very important observance is Self-Injury Awareness Day 2020 that makes an important point on the internet.

The day has just begun and we are surely going to see a lot of trends surging as the day proceeds. But fret not, whatever may be on the trending page, you'll surely find it on our viral live blog, that covers trending events from various areas of life. Be it funny memes or any emotional video that netizens can't stop sharing, we will keep you update. So, stay tuned!