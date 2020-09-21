It's a Monday morning and the drill is once again back. People have taken to social media platforms sharing inspirational quotes and motivational thoughts using the hashtag #MondayMotivation and #MondayThoughts. Some are wishing each other a good morning and also sending thoughtful messages. From funny memes, hilarious GIFs, latest tweets and Facebook posts, viral videos and trending topics, a lot is being shared on social media. So stay tuned with this viral blog to ensure you do not miss any trending topics from around the world. September 21 marks various festivals and events across countries. It is also the birthday of popular figures and celebrities.

It also marks International Day of Peace also known as World Peace Day. It is a United Nations-sanctioned holiday observed annually on September 21 to promote world peache. World Gratitude Day also falls on Spetember 21, when people are encouraged to show their gratitude to their friends and family.

It also marks Fire Door Safety Week 2020 (21-27), World Reflexology Week 2020 (21-27) and International Week of Happiness at Work 2020 (21-27).

It also marks World Alzheimer's Day to create awareness on dementia. It is the birthday of celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Gulshan Grover, Atlee Kumar, Rimi Sen, Bill Murray, Billy Porter, Stephen King, Chris Gayle, Dipika Pallikal and Karthik among others.

Meanwhile, as COVID-19 pandemic continues, it is important stay safe and hygienic. Ensure you wear your facemasks and sanitise your hands on reaching somewhere. Do not leave the house unnecessarily and also reach out to people living alone. We wish you a Happy Monday and a great week ahead!