Twitter has once again won hearts of the netizens after it something quite unimaginable and fun at the same for its users. So far, we all know, the importance of wearing a mask, whenever we step outside. But in case, you forgot this very significant act to protect yourself and others from the coronavirus; Twitter is here to remind you in its own way. #WearAMask is currently trending on the microblogging platform. Why? Well, the social networking site has replaced the ‘like’ heart emoji for ‘face with a medical mask,’ emoji. Yes, hit the like button on a tweet, the heart will change to a ‘face with a medical mask,’ emoji. Netizens are so obsessed with it. In this article, we will bring you the reactions and tweets, as Twitterati found this new joy to like a tweet on the microblogging platform. #AlwaysProud Trends Online After Twitter Adds LGBTQ+ Rainbow Pride Flag Reaction to Its ‘Like Button,’ Netizens Are Loving It!

The cases of novel coronavirus are increasing every day. The pandemic has changed our regular lifestyle, but it is important to follow these new changes, such as wearing masks to protect ourselves and others from contracting the virus. In many cases and events, we have seen some people not following the COVID-19 guidelines. Wearing a mask and following social distancing are too significant right now. In case, we fail to do any; we are risking the health of our near ones. Twitter Promises Edit Button to Netizens If Everyone Wears a Mask! Funny Memes and Jokes Take over the Microblogging Site.

This is why #WearAMask twitter emoji has received such a huge response from the netizens. Once you click the ‘like’, the heart-shaped button turns into an emoji wearing a medical face mask. It is surely a unique way to remind people about the importance of wearing a mask. Let us check out the reactions on Twitter, as netizens are clearly in love with this latest feature.

#WearAMask, it's a sign of respect. Try liking this tweet! pic.twitter.com/HkkoSK1LYb — chewie⁹ | semi ia 📚 (@choutzuqueen) September 21, 2020

Twitter implements a custom ‘like’ animation on tweets with the #WearAMask hashtag. pic.twitter.com/51LI0TUSVJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 21, 2020

Like, unlike and repeat to see a cute surprise #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/AMIwNNjMzc — danial (@FOLKLORDREP) September 21, 2020

The best animated like button yet, just a friendly reminder to #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/KlSBmTgZlO — Tαƙαɳσɱҽ 🦅|| CW: Clannad: AS (@Dracule_Ace) September 21, 2020

i dare you to like, it really works #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/JeNVZa9K6z — katerina (@karlasmanners) September 21, 2020

#WearAMask Like this twt and see what will happen pic.twitter.com/IKB7fEk8NL — Key🕊🦋#RESONANCE limit (@marklioncub) September 21, 2020

This is not the first time that Twitter has garnered the attention, changing its like heart button to something more significant. In July this year, the microblogging platform replaced the LGBTQ+ rainbow pride flag with the like heart button to celebrate the queer community.

