It's the last week of 2020 and doesn't just reading that feel a respite? We all want to bid a goodbye to this disastrous year and start New Year 2021 with good will and positivity. And to describe the feeling of walking into the new year and getting through the last week, Twitter India has posed a question for all followers. Earlier this month the most tweeted emojis of 2020 in India were revealed. And now the official Twitter India account asked users to drop their favourite emojis for 'Walking Into The Last Week of 2020 Like...' And all of us use emojis in all our conversations so this seemed so easy. And Desi netizens have responded with funniest emojis and reactions, some with GIFs and images too.

2020 has been a year of more downs than ups for many. And people have vented out their feelings about this year on Twitter throughout the year. Recently, Twitter's main account also selected some of the best tweets of 2020 and put them up on billboards in NYC. Now Twitter India, which has even poked people's curiosity through funny questions about this year, posed one on the last week of 2020. At the start of December, they asked users to describe 2020 in one word and got some of the funniest responses. Now check how their latest tweet has garnered funny reactions too.

Check Twitter India's Tweet on Last Week of 2020:

Walking into the last week of 2020 like ______ *drop emoji below* — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 28, 2020

Here's How Desi Netizens Replied:

Mask Faced

Coronavirus

Logo of the year 🦠🦠 — Ankit Singh (@AnkitSinghZ) December 28, 2020

Slow Year

Sigh of Relief

😌 "sigh of relief"- finally out of this year — Vishakha Paliwal (@VishakhaPaliwal) December 28, 2020

HAHA

¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — Subrahmanyam KVJ (@SuB8u) December 28, 2020

Phew!

Happy Dancing

So there are some mixed reactions to it as well. Lot of people have posted the crying emojis too, while others are in the mood to party and enter 2021. What about you? Have you decided on your vibe for the oncoming year? Do let us know in the comments.

