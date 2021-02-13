The day, singles were probably dreading the most is finally here—Valentine’s Day! By now, your social media feeds must be filled with couples and their mushy words. While Twitter had shared the important tip to mute V-Day related words, the celebration is not all bad. Yes, for singles, it is a brutal way to be reminded that they are still riding the single train, even though they are actually awesome, people have found their way to enjoy. Enters Valentine’s Day funny memes and jokes. Like it or not, these hilarious V-Day 2021 memes are for singles ONLY! From Bajrang Dal to OYO rooms, hilarious V-Day posts to LOL the whole day, without even being bothered by the mushiness.

Now that you cannot avoid the so-called romantic holiday as it exists in the calendar, (no, joining the Bajrang dal is not an option), why not at least, laugh at these hilarious Valentine's Day 2021 funny memes and jokes made by singles for singles! So, make yourself feel better about the fact that you are riding solo on Valentine's Day 2021 and LOL at the hilarious anti-Valentine's Day 2021 funny memes and jokes we have summed up. From OYO rooms to Bajran dal, these memes promises only laughter!

Chronology Samjhe?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MisBlah (@misblah)

Relatable Much?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hold my masala chai (@hold.my.masala.chai)

Bajrang Dal Memes Can Never Get Old

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yeetler (@yeetlerji)

OYO Room Owner Be Like!

Hahaha

Singles..ye kar k khush ho lena valentines day me.😂🤪 Otherwise #bajrangdal is always an option.#ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/zpzvOsDjHt — Tanu (@tackletanu) January 24, 2020

Are you feeling better? If not, don’t push yourself too hard, as our time will come soon! Soon after Valentine’s Day, we have Anti-Valentine Week 2021 next. So, laugh at the funny V-Day memes and celebrate singlehood, because there is nothing better than loving yourself!

