A video from Bahrain has been going viral on social media and has severely hurt the sentiments of Hindus. In the video, two burqa-clad women are seen arguing with the shopkeeper and questioning why are there are Hindu gods in the store. They go on to break the Ganesha murtis all of which has been captured on video. Soon after the video came online, netizens were fuming with anger. The police have also taken immediate action and a 54-year-old woman has been prosecuted for her actions. The Ministry of Interior informed over Twitter that an action has been taken in the matter. Religious Intolerance by Any Person in Abu Dhabi to be Punished With Dh1 Million Fine and 5 Years in Jail.

Given that the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner, several stores have Ganpati idols on sale for those celebrating. The incident took place at a supermarket in the Juffair neighbourhood of Bahrain's capital Manama. In the video, two women are seen arguing near the shelf of the Ganpati idols. They have an argument with the store official and begin to break the idols. One of them is recording a video, while other pushes off the idols off the shelf. The video was uploaded on Twitter and it definitely angered the netizens. Also Read: ‘The Emir of Bahrain Arrived in Dubai With His Robot Body Guard;’ Here’s the Fact Check on Viral Video Claiming Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa’s Eye-Catching Arrival in Dubai.

The tyranny that passes for tolerance. pic.twitter.com/oRu5ij92ZN — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) August 16, 2020

Shamefulness of the highest order — Suraj P (@SurajP_08) August 16, 2020

Although not bloody & violent, this video made me very sad. The women are cruel & hurtful. The owner shows wisdom & dignity. — Carolyn Eaves (@carolyneaves) August 16, 2020

Muslim woman in Bahrain breaks idols of Hindu gods. This not acceptable.... Appeals....Bahrain govt should take strict action... pic.twitter.com/FNXgeVyIFT — Ashwin Singh (@AshwinS43659133) August 16, 2020

This video is from #Bahrain "Lady destroying the idols of Lord Ganesha " No religion teaches to disrespect someone's faith and belief's. #Bahrain pic.twitter.com/IGrtS1k12E — Amit (@amy_official7) August 16, 2020

This happened in #Bahrain! Disrespecting and Vandalizing our Lord Ganesha's Murti. This just shows how little they can think! It's Shameful!!! No religion teaches envy and disrespecting other’s beliefs. This is Highly condemnable! pic.twitter.com/3BwdtqgCHJ — Vedant Lalwani (@vedantlalwani01) August 16, 2020

A lot of netizens were enraged and demanded strict action. The Bahrain Police has taken prompt legal action into the matter. The Bahrain Ministry of Interior confirmed that the woman has been prosecuted.

Capital Police took legal steps against a woman, 54, for damaging a shop in Juffair and defaming a sect and its rituals, in order to refer her to the Public Prosecution. — Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) August 16, 2020

Some people even commented that they want to know what action will be taken against the woman. As we often see discussions around religious intolerance resulting in hate crimes, this is an addition to the same.

