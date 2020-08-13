‘The Emir of Bahrain Arrived in Dubai With His Robot Body Guard;’ Here’s the Fact Check on Viral Video Claiming Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa’s Eye-Catching Arrival in Dubai

Social media today has become another source of getting information from around the world for many people. However, not all of them are always true. Some videos and photos often go viral with false claims. Without any verified sources, netizens, unfortunately, become victims of fake news. Take this video, for instance, which claims an eye-catching arrival of Emir of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, in Dubai, UAE, apparently with his robot bodyguard. The clip has gone viral on social media, and it has received thousands of views since uploaded. Many people shared the video on Twitter with the same claim. However, it is worth noting here that the clip is not from 2020, but from an exhibition in 2019, and the man walking ahead of the robot is not Emir of Bahrain. Below, in this article, is the fact check of the viral video. Viral Post Asking People to Download App From Google Play Store For Checking Oxygen Level by Clicking on Link Provided in The Message is Fraud.

The short video which is about 30-seconds features a man wearing a thobe and Ghutra, who is followed by a giant robot, in a crowd-filled area. People were busy clicking pictures as the robot makes his way out of the place. Many Twitter users shared the video on the microblogging platform, calling the man to be the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the robot, his bodyguard. "The Emir of Bahrain Arrived in Dubai With His Robot Body Guard," shared the social media users with the clip. Coronavirus Found in Broiler Chicken? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

Check Tweets:

Emir of Bahrain arrived in Dubai with his Robot Body Guard. pic.twitter.com/9W4b4lEbjm — Tones (@TonesInAction) August 13, 2020

Others Shared the Video Too With Same Claim!

However, the video is not from 2020, and the claims are fake. The man is not the Emir of Bahrain, and the robot is not his bodyguard. It was a robot, named Titan who was on display during a security exhibition called International Defence Exhibition (Idex) in Abu Dhabi. And the man who seems to be a member of the show, but definitely not the Emir of Bahrain.

The Video is From Last Year and It's Not Emir of Bahrain

There is no Emir of Bahrain here ...this was a robot on display during a security exhibition last year with UAE flag displayed on his shoulder — Praveen (@pghuwalewala) August 12, 2020

Here’s the Original Video of Robot Titan from Idex Exhibition 2019

Titan Robot Was Also a Hit at Bett Exhibition 2020!

Now that you know the truth of the above video, we hope that you will stop sharing it on social media. Even if you do, share the fact along with it and not the false claim. There are many videos and pictures that often surface on the internet with false claims misguiding people online. It is always advisable to only verify the information before sharing it.

Fact check

Claim : The Emir of Bahrain Arrived in Dubai With His Robot Body Guard Conclusion : The video is from Idex Exhibition in Abu Dhabi, 2019. The man featured in the video is not Emir of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the robot is not his bodyguard, but it was displayed in the event last year. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2020 12:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).