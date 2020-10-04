A video of a Nigerian woman dancing carefreely has been going viral, however, some netizens managed to spot that her breasts look like they reach her abdomen and now it is going viral because of that. The video has received mixed reactions and while some made fun of that woman, some called out body shamers and also the friend who must have sneakily leaked the video online. Big-Boobs Instagram Model, Pamela Odame Watara Claims Influential People Ready to Pay $1000 to Touch Her Huge Breasts; Check Out Hot Videos.

The lady seems to be quite young but her huge boobs reach her abdomen and this video is now big hit the internet. The unidentified lady had some people even wonder if she was pregnant. However, once the netizens looked closely they found out that it was indeed her boobs that reach till her stomach. The video caused divided opinions to take over Instagram on her situation. Some people chastised those who body-shamed her while others thought it was too funny to not laugh. Want Bigger Boobs? Beware, This Woman's Botched up Breast Implants Turned Them Into 'Rocks'! Know about Capsular Contracture.

Take a look at the video of a Nigerian woman with breasts reaching her abdomen dancing that is going viral:

"Still looks gorgeous and beautiful stop body shaming", read one positive comment. "This breast was not supposed to be like this na mismanagement make this breast turn to pregnancy", read yet another comment. Recently, popular comedian, Ada Ebere, who is more popularly known as Ada La Pinky on social media spoke about the accusations of having fake big boobs. Instagram Model With Natural 34KK Boobs Shares Bizarre Messages She Gets From Stalkers.

People couldn't believe that her breasts were real to which she replied that “They Are 100% Natural…”. She made sure to keep her stand and explained how most people think that her breasts are not real and she must have undergone breast enhancement surgeries but the truth is that her breasts are natural.

