Finding love on the internet is very common but through Twitter, seems a bit odd? As long as you connect with someone on one platform, you can take things through different mediums to ultimately make the final move of getting together. A lot of users have thus met, fallen in love and carried on their happily ever after through Twitter. So #WeMetOnTwitter has been a trend that keeps coming on the microblogging site often. But in response to these love stories, it is the reactions from the singles that are more amusing. Single people are sharing their misery of being single unlike others who have successfully found their soulmates on Twitter. #WeMetonTwitter is trending with funny memes and jokes online. Many are using Shehnaz Gill's Tuada Kutta Tommy dialogue, Kya Karu Main Mar Jau as response to their singlehood.

It always starts with someone sharing their successful love story that started via Twitter. As others shower more love on them, some share their own similar stories too. And as the trend catches on, others respond with funny memes and jokes. Those who are unable to find a partner through Twitter or any other app until now are utilising this trend to make funniest jokes, some poking fun at their own singlehood. Single memes and jokes are trending online once again, like they last did in September too.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on #WeMetonTwitter:

Kya Karu me Mar Jau?

Not Love Only Pain

Twitter Headquarters

Monday Mood Off!

#WeMetOnTwitter is trending early in the morning. Me to Twitter: pic.twitter.com/TQzMfNsghk — Vishakha (@heyyvishakha) January 18, 2021

Please No

PeoPeople posting on #WeMetOnTwitter . me and my bois 😢😢😂 pic.twitter.com/VmUZb5xm49 — Twood VIP™ (@Twood_VIP) January 18, 2021

Dating Apps to Twitter RN

I see #WeMetOnTwitter so often these days. Online dating apps to Twitter: pic.twitter.com/ixZOu81YNc — 🕊｡• ☾ (@xoxomaliha) January 17, 2021

LOL

A couple of days ago, similar memes on Valentine's Day 2021 were also trending online. So it is not exactly a right time for singles on the internet or may be just the right time to laugh at their singlehood along with others in company.

