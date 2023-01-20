TikTok is not just about entertainment these days. Major trends spurting from this video creation and sharing app are taking over the internet. Thanks to TikTok, a new occupational trend called "Rage Applying" has recently evolved. It is affecting the younger crowd and changing career trajectories for many. But what is "Rage Applying"? Touted as an alternative to another TikTok trend, "Quiet Quitting", "Rage Applying" refers to the act of furiously sending your resume to numerous available positions that provide better pay and benefits than the one you now hold. What Is Quiet Quitting and It's Meaning? Where Did It Originate From? Know Everything About the Practice That Is Making Employers Worried.

This tendency is part of a bigger movement that is taking place, which is people looking for happier work settings in which to make a living. The highly-discussed workplace trend encouraging people to do the bare minimum at work without outright resigning is being replaced by fury applying on TikTok. Rage applications seem to be a development of this approach, a next step in determining what you're worth and making sure your employment reflects this value without completely depriving yourself of cash.

As it frequently does with trends, TikTok has made the idea of "Rage Applying" humorous. Still, it suggests a profound and pervasive dissatisfaction with one's employment, which looks to have led to complete employee departures. While some terms that appear on TikTok are little more than that, fury application appears to be a serious possibility. Of fact, the idea of abruptly looking for a new job in a period of unhappiness existed before the phrase was even established. Still, it's a behaviour that more people are engaging in now than ever. What Is Moonlighting? Why Is Everyone Talking About It? Know Everything About the Practice Adopted Widely by Employees During Work From Home Culture.

In a video, TikTokker @redweez tells followers, "I got mad at work and rage applied to like 15 jobs, and then I got a job that gave me a $25,000 raise, and it's a great place to work. So keep rage applying. It'll happen." Another creator, @hrmanifesto says, "Today was another boring day at work. I spent half of it rage applying again."

"Rage Applying"

"Rage applying is the new quiet quitting" this man is hilarious🤣

Is It, Though?

NEVER. I give you "Rage applying"

Many popular trends in the workplace have their roots in TikTok. The elimination of the girl boss and the phenomenon of quiet quitting are two examples. On the social networking app, even the great resignation picked up steam.

