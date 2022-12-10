On Thursday, a Florida judge denied XXX OnlyFans creator Courtney Clenney's request for bond, saying she didn't believe her when she said she had stabbed her lover in self-defence. For killing bitcoin trader Christian Obumseli in their Miami residence in April, the social media celebrity is accused of murder. In recently made public pictures, the XXX OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney is shown drenched in blood, as if she had just fatally stabbed her partner, and the serrated knife she allegedly used is visible on the bloody crime scene floor.

Clenney and her lawyer claimed that she had been deterring his assault before stabbing him in the chest and that the circumstances of the case called for her release until trial. OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Pleaded Miami Police For Help Before Murdering Her Boyfriend in Self-Defense, Says Report.

Judge Laura Shearon Cruz, however, rejected the request in a written decision following a hearing on the subject last month. "From the evidence presented during this hearing, the Court does not find the Defendant’s claim of self-defence on April 3, 2022, credible," she wrote. As her case moves forward, Clenney, who has made more than $3 million from the XXX pornographic website since 2020 and has more than one million Instagram followers, will continue to be incarcerated. The Miami State Attorney's Office has gradually made information available that, in their opinion, shows Clenney regularly using violence and abuse against Obumseli.

Just one month prior to the stabbing, she was caught on camera threatening his life. In one exchange, Clenney also used the n-word to refer to Obumseli. Additionally, the prosecution made available letters written by Obumseli to Clenney, in which he continually expresses his love for her and vows his fidelity for all time.

Clenney's lawyer, Larry Prieto, has argued that more information will help present a more complete—and less biased—picture of the failing marriage. At the bail hearing last month, Clenney's father, Kim Clenney, said that he thought his daughter had been abused and that he stood by her.

He also informed the court that the starlet's once-vibrant XXX OnlyFans account, which had earned her a billionaire, was shut down following her detention. "There is no dispute that Defendant killed Victim in this case,” Shearon wrote in her order. “The only factual issue in dispute is whether Defendant was acting in self-defence and whether this claim rendered the state’s evidence doubtful. Clearly, Defendant and Victim had a sadly volatile relationship."

