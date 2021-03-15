XXX website OnlyFans is making life easier for sex workers and erotic dancers. Now, they are able to make more money while doing their business from the comfort of their homes. One of the most recent examples is a popular stripper mum who goes by the name "Brooklyn Bows". The OnlyFans creator has quit stripping for a stay-at-home deal of virtually selling sexy snaps and videos along with accepting bizarre requests sometimes. This way she is able to raise her 22-month-old daughter while being on XXX website OnlyFans.

Her real name is Natalie and she had worked as a stripper in Australia, for nine years. But when the relationship with her daughter's dad came to an end, the mum decided to try something different. She lost 10kg and began her own OnlyFans account to finally "bring the strip club" home to her. Now she performs bizarre requests from men around the world to make ends meet and sometimes has to Google their instructions.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Natalie said: "Stripping was like having training wheels on [but] this has been a huge eye-opener." Natalie says one man paid to watch her urinate into a container, while another wanted her to wear a pregnancy prop and talk dirty. But that wasn't the weirdest request the mum ever faced on the adults-only subscription site. She detailed: "I drank a lot of milk and ate a lot, sat on the floor and made myself vomit my putting my fingers down my throat. I don't feel weird or grossed out or that I'm doing anything bad. It doesn't arouse me and I am just busy saving the money."

Mrs Poindexter had revealed a couple of weeks ago that she was bullied because of selling hot photos and videos on XXX website OnlyFans. However, she had made clear that she is in no mood to back out after being bullied by fellow parents at her kids’ school. Soon after the revelation, she claimed that her three sons were expelled from the school on the account of her having a XXX account on OnlyFans. Mrs Poindexter claims that she earns more than $150,000 a month via XXX website OnlyFans which is a huge amount and just because of her presence on the x-rated website, her kids are suffering expulsion. However, now she has decided to take the high road and give away her money to charity. The XXX website has only boomed in the past year. Recently, a promising Australian Tennis player, Angelina Graovac joined XXX website OnlyFans aiming to sell steamy pictures to make enough money to fund her career.

From XXX Websites, OnlyFans & Pornhub.com to Zoom & Amazon some companies did have a great 2020 during COVID-19 lockdown. OnlyFans usage spiked up with even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. And while one of the most popular names would be the racer-turned-porn star, Renee Gracie who is very popular on OnlyFans, the list is never-ending. OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. Last year, Beth Spiby, a 24-year-old who is quite popular on Instagram was working at M&S, Manchester had her life changed due to OnlyFans. She quit her menial job to join OnlyFans. She used to work as a cashier at M&S and has also previously worked at KFC. Beth now makes between £10,000 (9,38,855 INR) and £15,000 (14,08,282 INR) a month via the XXX website OnlyFans. Moreover, a sexy grandmother is known to earn a handful by selling seductive pictures on OnlyFans. She is 59-year-old and has quit her main career for this lucratively paying job.

