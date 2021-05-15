XXX platform OnlyFans has hit popularity like no other. Not only are the OnlyFans stars becoming more and more independent BUT are also witnessing weird incidents. For example, the 22-year-old Richelle 'Rara' Knupper, who graduated from high school in 2016 found out that her high school teacher subscribes to her r-rated content and also told her that they already knew she was special. Netizens are disgusted and even asking her to complain about them. She revealed on TikTok that the teacher left her feeling uncomfortable when he sent her a flirty message.

He gave the impression that he is attracted to her when she was a teenager. Commenters are encouraging Rara to notify her old school, calling the man "disgusting". Richelle 'Rara' Knupper is quite popular on YouTube with almost 122,000 subscribers. What is OnlyFans? From Porn Star Renee Gracie & Pornhub Director Bella Thorne to Tana Mongeau & Cardi B Here are Some Of The Popular Celebs Present On The XXX Social Media Platform.

On her video, Rara wrote: "Me after one of my high school teachers subscribed to my OnlyFans and told me they always knew I was something special", while lip-syncing to a woman saying: "I think I’m uncomfortable. I think I might like try to unalive myself if we do this".

Commenters expressed that they were extremely disturbed. One wrote, "tell the school". Another wrote: "I know he hasn't broken any laws (that you know of) but seriously tell the school. They should be made aware that he could potentially be looking at high school girls like this. They should at least keep an eye on this guy." "It's NOT okay that he sent that creepy message, guys, come on," yet another commented.

XXX OnlyFans Star, Richelle 'Rara' Knupper:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rara (@richelle.knupps)

Richelle 'Rara' Knupper

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rara (@richelle.knupps)

From XXX Websites, OnlyFans & Pornhub.com to Zoom & Amazon some companies did have a great 2020 during COVID-19 lockdown. OnlyFans usage spiked up with even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. And while one of the most popular names would be the racer-turned-porn star, Renee Gracie who is very popular on OnlyFans, the list is never-ending. OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. Last year, Beth Spiby, a 24-year-old who is quite popular on Instagram was working at M&S, Manchester had her life changed due to OnlyFans. She quit her menial job to join OnlyFans. She used to work as a cashier at M&S and has also previously worked at KFC. Beth now makes between £10,000 (9,38,855 INR) and £15,000 (14,08,282 INR) a month via the XXX website OnlyFans. Moreover, a sexy grandmother is known to earn a handful by selling seductive pictures on OnlyFans. She is 59-year-old and has quit her main career for this lucratively paying job.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2021 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).