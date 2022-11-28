Mumbai, November 28: A twitter search result of Chinese cities is reportedly throwing results showing sexual, pornographic and gambling content as the country faces protests for its zero-Covid policy. Reports suggests that searching for major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai or any other Chinese city is resulting into ads of escorts or tweets promoting porn, gambling, among other things.

Reportedly, all searches have led users to a spam of results showing escort services among others as the Chinese government is said to be covering up the country-wide protest against its strict COVID protocol. According to reports, various cities in China have been witnessing large scale protests against the country's lockdown norms. China Censors Reference To Protest Code Words, Demonstration Hotspots Like ‘Xinjiang’, ‘Beijing’ Amid ‘Zero COVID’ Protests.

Searches of Chinese cities where protest have emerged have allegedly led users to innumerable erotic posts and content which are said to be pushed by Chinese bot accounts. Reports also suggest that the Chinese government is allegedly using "sex bots" in order to curb COVID-19 protests across digital platforms.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, researchers from Stanford University have said that the Chinese government is using "porn-posting bot accounts" to curb the spread of information on 'Zero COVID' protests across the country. Reports also suggest that the Chinese bot account or sex bots are being used to flood social media with sex adverts, escort services among others. China COVID-19 Protests: Twitter Search Results Show Porn, Escort and Gambling Content Instead of Major Chinese Cities.

Reports also said that many of the sex bots accounts were created years but were used recently to obscure the anti-lockdown protests taking place in China. The sex bots are churning out not one or two but thousand of posts with the cities being searched online. The posting of sex adverts to curb protests news is seen as a manipulation of Twitter by the Chinese government.

